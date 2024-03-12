Syracuse football: spring game will cap busy day in the JMA Dome

If you're a fan of both Syracuse Orange football and lacrosse, you might want to set aside all of April 20th.

First, Gary Gait and the men’s lacrosse team play their final regular season game inside the Dome at 2 against Virginia, with coach's brother and fellow SU legend Paul Gait set to have his jersey retired.

Then at 7, Fran Brown will lead his squad onto the turf for the spring football game. The second game in the doubleheader will be open to the public, and Fran is promising something special for those who attend.

With competitions already underway for roster spots on Brown's reloaded team, there's a real opportunity to have a true inter-squad game as opposed to the very watered-down scrimmages of the past two years.

If you need an extra incentive, these are almost certainly the final athletic events in the Dome before the current bleachers are removed and replaced by chairback seats for the 2024 football season.

Several members of the Nunes crew will be at the spring game as well, so feel free to come say hi and chat about the state of the Orange. (Ed note: We’ll have more information on that as the game gets closer)