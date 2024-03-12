TNIAAM Reacts: March Madness is Here

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Let the Madness commence Orange fans. This is the time of year that college basketball fans live for and we want your thoughts on the Orange men and women as we head towards Selection Sunday.

Will Syracuse MBB still be playing in the ACC Tournament on Friday? That’s right, this week we want you to decide if the Orange will win their first two games in DC, so what do you think?

Now looking ahead to Sunday, what seed will the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team earn in the NCAA Tournament? The latest projections have the Orange holding a 5 seed, will that be the case when the bracket is revealed?

Finally, we want to test your Orange Optimism with this one- will the Syracuse men’s basketball team make the NCAA Tournament?

Check back later this week for the results.