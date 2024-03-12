‘Regroup and reset’: Syracuse women’s basketball team eyes redemption after early exit from ACC Tournament

Let’s make this clear from the start: bouncing back is the absolute number one thing sitting in the mind of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team.

One loss doesn’t, and shouldn’t, define an entire season especially amid an ACC Coach of the Year-worthy campaign in year two of Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure. But for the third time in a row and second straight season, Syracuse went winless in the ACC Tournament. The Orange have now lost each of their last three games in the conference tournament by an average of 19 points.

With Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament nearing, Legette-Jack emphasized the team needing to move forward with its head up following the No. 3 Orange’s 78-65 loss in the ACC Quarterfinals to the No. 6 Florida State Seminoles.

“I’m not going to give us an excuse. We just pissed down our leg, and we can’t have that happen anymore,” Legette-Jack said in the postgame press conference on Friday. “We don’t have no more time because now the next game we don’t have success in, we go home.”

In the ACC Quarterfinals on Friday night, Syracuse trailed by as much as 27 points (74-47) before a late fourth quarter surged slashed that deficit in half. After ending the first quarter only down 23-18, the Orange scored just nine points and shot 3/16 from the field in the second quarter as FSU surged out ahead.

A made layup by Saniaa Wilson (who finished with 14 points off Syracuse’s bench) briefly cut the deficit down to 10 points at the start of the second half, but the Seminoles proceeded to outscore the Orange 23-8 during a long stretch in the third quarter which put the game away for good.

While both teams did shoot 40% from the field and roughly the same from three at the end of the day, the Orange were outrebounded 50-34 (including 21-12 on the offensive glass) and were outscored by 16, 8 and 14 in points in the paint, points off turnovers and second chance points, respectively.

“I just think collectively we just didn’t come to play,” Wilson said after the game. “I think it took some of us, but we need every piece of our team in order to gain success.”

On the stat sheet, Dyaisha Fair played the best with a team-high 23 points on 7/15 shooting and 9 rebounds. Wilson had a very solid game off the bench (she was notably the only Syracuse player with a positive plus-minus), but it was mostly a struggle across the board for the rest of the team (again, relative to their collective potential as seen throughout much of this season).

Georgia Woolley scored 10 points on 4/14 shooting and finished a team-worst minus-27 for the game. Alaina Rice chipped in 10 points, but a lot of those shots came mostly in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Latham played well defensively but was largely shut out on offense. The same could be said for Sophie Burrows and Kennedi Perkins.

“It’s a team game. You know, if you stop one player on our team, it shouldn’t stop our team,” Legette-Jack said. “That’s what’s the unfortunate part, is that we let our opponent coaches believe that if you stop one of our players, then you stop Syracuse. That’s what we’re going to go work on.”

And she’s completely right: depth and chemistry with this year’s team in particular have been and are fundamental to Syracuse’s historic regular season campaign. While Fair is averaging a team-high 22.0 points per game this season, six players are scoring between 5.3 and 13.9 points per game as well. Fair shifting more as an off-ball threat has opened up opportunities for the rest of the team to put the ball down, make a play or look for their shot.

But on-court strategies aside, it’s been that depth and culture which cultivated an energy, work ethic and mental strength this program has continued to rely on and succeed with this year.

Look no further than the remarkable progress the team made between now and the 2022-23 season, Legette-Jack’s first with the team. Syracuse finished with five more regular season wins, four more ACC wins, four AP top-15 wins over ACC opponents and the program’s first ACC Coach of the Year-worthy season.

Go beyond that — recall all the crazy moments from this season alone. A regular season sweep over Notre Dame, a first in Syracuse women’s basketball history. An 18-point comeback against a then-ranked Seminoles team. Thrillers versus Clemson, Pitt, Alabama and others. We could go on and on.

Yes, the trip to Greensboro resulting in nothing successful for the Orange. At the same time, as Legette-Jack noted, it’s one game compared to an entire season’s worth of work.

That same Florida State team scored just 43 points and lost by 26 points to No. 2 NC State the next day. No. 1 Virginia Tech got torched by 29 points versus the Fighting Irish. Syracuse wasn’t the only quality ACC team that came away with little to no wins, as the likes of Miami, Louisville, North Carolina and company can attest.

The good news is that even after this weekend, Syracuse remains a projected five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update. A program that was voted to be ninth in its conference during the preseason still sits far above that projection, and compared to its preseason NCAA Tournament odds, Syracuse sits in astronomically better seeding than what was expected.

And that’s a testament to this team. Losses aren’t fun or pretty, and this one in particular likely stung a little.

But, as seen throughout this year, this year’s team isn’t backing down from a fight.