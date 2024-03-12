Share All sharing options for: Syracuse football alum Zaire Franklin gets three-year extension from Indianapolis Colts

Syracuse Orange football alum Zaire Franklin has been a dominant NFL linebacker the past two seasons, and the Indianapolis Colts rewarded him with a three-year contract extension on Monday.

Colts, LB Zaire Franklin agree to terms on a 3-year, $31.26M extension. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/Ipi1IgwlCT — NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2024

Franklin was set to enter the final year of his previous three-year, $10 million contract this upcoming season. Now, the 2018 ‘Cuse grad will soon go from one of the lower-paid starting linebackers in the league to firmly in the Top-10.

Following a 2022 campaign where he set the Colts’ franchise record for single-season tackles with 167, Zaire outdid himself this past fall by piling up 179 tackles in one less game. He was the second-leading tackler in the entire league, trailing Seattle’s Bobby Wagner by just four.

Franklin also picked up a combined 4.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons with Indy.

With NFL Free Agency underway, we’ll keep you updated on where other Orange alums sign in the coming weeks.