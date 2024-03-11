Syracuse men’s basketball: two Orange earn All-ACC honors

As the Syracuse Orange wait for the ACC Tournament to get started, the team earned some recognition from the league.

Judah Mintz was named to the All-ACC second team. Mintz collected 219 points, which was the eight-highest total in the league. First team honors went to UNC’s RJ Davis (ACC Player of the Year), Clemson’s PJ Hall, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis, and Pittsburgh’s Blake Hinson.

Joining Mintz on the second team were UNC’s Armando Bacot, Virginia’s Reece Beekman, Miami’s Norchad Omier and BC’s Quinten Post.

Beekman was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Maliq Brown finished third in the voting for All-Defensive Team behind Virginia’s Ryan Dunn and ahead of Bacot and Post.

Pitt’s Ishmael Leggett was named 6th Man of the Year with 33 votes as Quadir Copeland was 2nd with 20 votes. Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin was named Most Improved Player and Notre Dame’s Markus Burton won Rookie of the Year.

Adrian Autry finished 3rd in the Coach of the Year voting with 6 votes. Hubert Davis received 49 votes to win ahead of Jeff Capel’s 12 votes. The Tar Heels are only the second ACC team to win 17 conference games and while Orange fans aren’t happy, I think Davis was the right choice.

The 2023-24 All-ACC Team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media and we want the person who voted for Quinten Post as POY to reveal themselves.