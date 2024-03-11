Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange ranked No. 22 in final AP poll before Selection Sunday

For the first time in five years, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will enter the NCAA Tournament ranked in the final AP poll of the 2023-24 regular season.

Leading into Selection Sunday, Syracuse enters this week ranked No. 22 in the latest AP poll which was released on Monday afternoon. It’s the highest the program has ranked going into the NCAA Tournament since the Orange ended the 2018-2019 season at No. 15 overall.

Syracuse dropped two spots compared to last week’s AP poll after a 78-65 loss to Florida State in the Quarterfinal Round of the 2024 ACC Tournament. With this final AP poll officially out, Syracuse concludes the 2023-24 season with eight straight mentions in the AP top 25 and nine total appearances in the poll since January 1.

Notre Dame, the winners of this year’s ACC Tournament who Syracuse notably swept during the regular season, jumped five spots to No. 9 following its successful run in Greensboro. No. 11 NC State (the ACC Tournament runner-up) and No. 13 Virginia Tech are the only two programs currently ranked ahead of the Orange. No. 24 Louisville is the fifth ACC team in this week’s poll, while Florida State and Duke also received fringe consideration.

Throughout this season, Syracuse first made an appearance on the AP top 25 this season at No. 25 following its 86-81 upset home win over then-No. 13 win against Notre Dame on New Year’s Eve.

After two straight weeks being unranked following that win, the Orange throughout February played their way back into the AP top 25 and ranked as high as No. 17 on February 19.

In the context of the ACC alone, Syracuse’s success in year two of coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure certainly shows itself in the AP poll. Despite a quick exit in the ACC Tournament, the Orange still finished tied for the second-best conference record and ended with the fourth-best winning overall record in the ACC this season.

Keep in mind that nine ACC teams are projected to make this year’s NCAA Tournament (which is tied for the most out of any other conference), meaning that Syracuse not only exceeded its initial expectations but played this well despite the competitive nature of the league this season.

That success was clear enough to honor Legette-Jack as the ACC Coach of the Year, becoming the first Syracuse basketball coach to win the award.

Syracuse’s official tournament seeding remains up in the air. The Orange currently project as a five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update, which was updated hours before the final AP poll was released.

Syracuse will lock in its seeding and spot on the bracket for the upcoming NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday this weekend, when the full 68-team bracket will be unveiled.