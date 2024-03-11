ACC men’s basketball power rankings: Championship Week is here

We’ve made it to Championship Week so let’s get to this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings as we enter the post-season.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3)

Carolina completed the sweep of Duke and now they remain in contention for the final #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Duke Blue Devils (24-7, 15-5)

Apparently every Senior Night, a Duke player must pay homage to Grayson Allen.

And to think this leg was nearly amputated after Wake stormed the court pic.twitter.com/cOOk17FHpE — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 10, 2024

3. Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 12-8)

Played their way into the double-bye and back onto the bubble. It might take two wins in DC for the Panthers to grab one of those final at-large bids.

4.Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-12, 11-9)

Survived the final week at home but can they take care of business against Notre Dame and Pitt to push themselves back in. Steve Forbes needs to pack his luckiest hoodies on this trip.

5. Clemson Tigers (21-10 11-9)

A 6-4 home record in ACC play is surprising-especially with the experience on the Tigers roster. They did land a pretty good path in DC so this could be a good value to win the Tournament.

6.Virginia Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7)

Virginia definitely needs to enhance their resume this week. One and done here and it’s likely a NIT hosting spot for Tony Bennett’s crew.

7. Syracuse Orange (20-11, 11-9)

Can the Orange rekindle some of that 2006 magic behind a lead guard wearing #3?

March 8, 2006: Syracuse senior Gerry McNamara (@Coach_McNamara) hits a running game-winning three pointer against Cincinnati in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

https://t.co/fZ7u8VrUXw — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 9, 2024

8. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 10-10)

Hunter Cattoor knows what it takes to make an improbable ACCT run....it was what 8-9 years ago, but he probably remembers.

9. NC State Wolfpack (17-14, 9-11)

If DJ Horne’s injury makes him unavailable this week, it’s hard to see the Wolfpack advancing...unless they face Syracuse because Orange fans have already imagined his replacement stepping in to score 30.

10. Florida State Seminoles (16-15, 10-10)

The opening game of the ACC Tournament (this year it’s the Hokies and Seminoles) should really be on the CW.

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-19, 7-13)

The Irish are ranked above some teams with better records because Markus Burton is the type of player who can carry a team in March.

12. Boston College Eagles (17-14, 8-12)

Congratulations to BC for finishing a season above .500 for the first time since 2017-18.

13. Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12)

Thought getting healthy would make the Canes a threat down the stretch, but time is running out for last year’s Final Four squad.

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 7-13)

Historians are going to look back at this season and wonder how Georgia Tech managed to beat both UNC and Duke.

15. Louisville Cardinals (8-23, 3-17)

Kenny Payne has won 12 games in two seasons and he thinks Louisville was worse than what it is now. That’s....that’s something

PAYNE: “I've taken some heat for this. Last year — you know, and this is just me, so I know I it may not make sense to you. What I inherited was broken. More than I could ever tell. It was broken. It wasn't just basketball. It was broken beyond broken. OK, so when you walk into a… — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) March 10, 2024

Ok, what did we get wrong this week?