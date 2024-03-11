Syracuse track and field: Jaheem Hayles earns All-American honors

The Syracuse Orange indoor track and field season concluded over the weekend with hurdler Jaheem Hayles competing in the NCAA Championships.

The senior clocked a season-best time of 7.649 in the preliminaries to advance to the final round of eight competitors. Hayles entered the meet tied for the 12th best time in the event and once again he proved himself to be a big-meet competitor.

In the final round, Hayles ran a 7.73 to finish 6th and earn All-American honors for the fourth time in his Syracuse career. Texas Tech’s Caleb Dean won the event and helped the Red Raiders to the NCAA men’s team title. Arkansas won the NCAA women’s team title.

This is the 3rd first-team All-American recognition for Hayles and he’s added his name to the list of outstanding Syracuse hurdlers. Here’s a look at the final race from Saturday:

Another First Team All-America performance from Jaheem. pic.twitter.com/1VjH87Iarg — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) March 9, 2024

The Orange kick off the outdoor season in two weeks at Florida State.