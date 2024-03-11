Syracuse women’s basketball: anyone up for a postseason trip to Connecticut?

While the mood certainly doesn’t feel the best after the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s quick exit in the ACC Tournament, the current projected bracket for the NCAA Tournament has the program set up a wildly entertaining slate later in March.

After the three-seeded Orange lost to the six-seeded Florida State Seminoles 78-65 in Greensboro, Syracuse moved down from a projected five-seed to a projected six-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update. At the expense of hosting postseason games in the Dome or traveling to either Boulder or Bloomington, Syracuse would be currently set for a road trip to... Storrs?

That’s right — should Syracuse defeated its projected opponent (11-seed Middle Tennessee), that would set up a road game versus the three-seeded Connecticut Huskies.

Here is a look at that bracketology update, which was released on Saturday morning:

Obviously, there are a lot of “what-ifs” that would have to work to guarantee a Syracuse vs. UConn matchup in the NCAA Tournament (which, obviously, would be awesome). The Orange will know its official place and seeding in the NCAA Tournament bracket on March 17 at the conclusion of Selection Sunday.

But, it would be a very interesting wrinkle to add to this year’s Syracuse women’s basketball team.

On paper, a matchup with UConn would hand the Orange some major long-shot odds to get to the Sweet 16 and beyond. Syracuse is just 4-38 all-time versus the Huskies dating back to the 1987-88 season, and that includes 26 consecutive losses. Syracuse’s last win over UConn was in January 1996 (at home), and its lone road win over the Huskies was in 1992.

UConn currently sits with a 27-5 overall record and a perfect 18-0 record in the Big East this season. It would be a tall task beating the Huskies anywhere, especially in Storrs.

At the same time, it certainly would be a fun narrative for Syracuse’s postseason journey and this season in general.

Syracuse’s third-most recent game versus UConn was the 2016 NCAA Championship game (which the Huskies won 82-51). It was the Orange’s first Final Four and Championship appearances in program history, but more importantly, this year’s Syracuse team remains equally as successful up to this point in coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s second year with the program.

The Orange finished with 13 wins this year versus the ACC, the program’s most in-conference wins since the 2015-16 runner-up team. Legette-Jack has guided Syracuse to four AP top-15 wins its most overall wins in five years en route to an ACC Coach of the Year-worthy campaign. In the context of this program’s history, if there’s any random year for a crazy upset over UConn, this still feels like the one.

Taking a step back, there’s also the broader interest of reeling in UConn more as a future matchup in general, whether it be for women’s basketball or men’s football and basketball. Could an exciting postseason series re-ignite those nostalgic days in the Big East?

Dyaisha Fair versus Paige Bueckers. Team FLJ against Team Geno Auriemma. Another rendition of Syracuse-UConn. Count me in.