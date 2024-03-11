Syracuse men’s basketball: ACC Tournament odds

The Syracuse Orange are locked in as the seventh seed in the ACC Tournament, meaning they'll have to win four in a row in D.C. to grab the conference's auto-NCAA bid.
According to DraftKings SportsBook, the Orange have +6500 odds to do so, the eighth-best chances out of the 15 participants. UNC and Duke are neck-and-neck with the leading +150 and +160 odds, respectively.
Clemson, Wake Forest, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech also come in ahead of 'Cuse.
ACC Tournament outright winner odds— Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) March 10, 2024
Wake Forest has 4th best chances on DK at +900
Implies ~10% chance pic.twitter.com/SNHNQq3frC
The Orange play the winner of the 10/15 game between NC State and Louisville Wednesday at 7:00. If they advance, they'll face Duke on Thursday evening
SU last won a conference tournament in 2006 as a member of the Big East. They're 5-8 to date in ACC Tournament games.
One advantage Syracuse has is the extra rest they received from not having a game on Saturday - by the time they take the court at Capital One Arena, they'll have had a full week off. SU's seven-man rotation should come out the freshest they've been in quite some time.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...