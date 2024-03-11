Syracuse men’s basketball: ACC Tournament odds

The Syracuse Orange are locked in as the seventh seed in the ACC Tournament, meaning they'll have to win four in a row in D.C. to grab the conference's auto-NCAA bid.

According to DraftKings SportsBook, the Orange have +6500 odds to do so, the eighth-best chances out of the 15 participants. UNC and Duke are neck-and-neck with the leading +150 and +160 odds, respectively.

Clemson, Wake Forest, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech also come in ahead of 'Cuse.

ACC Tournament outright winner odds



Wake Forest has 4th best chances on DK at +900



Implies ~10% chance pic.twitter.com/SNHNQq3frC — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) March 10, 2024

The Orange play the winner of the 10/15 game between NC State and Louisville Wednesday at 7:00. If they advance, they'll face Duke on Thursday evening

SU last won a conference tournament in 2006 as a member of the Big East. They're 5-8 to date in ACC Tournament games.

One advantage Syracuse has is the extra rest they received from not having a game on Saturday - by the time they take the court at Capital One Arena, they'll have had a full week off. SU's seven-man rotation should come out the freshest they've been in quite some time.

