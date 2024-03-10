Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange lock in seventh seed for 2024 ACC Tournament

While the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (20-11, 11-9) enjoyed the weekend off, it waited for the rest of the ACC to wrap up the regular season with seeding for the ACC Tournament still up in the air. With those games now in the books, will officially be the No. 7 seed in this year’s conference tournament in Washington, D.C., the first time the program has been a top-eight seed since the 2020-21 season.

The Orange Syracuse will play its first ACC Tournament game under head coach Adrian Autry on Wednesday night versus the winner of the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack (17-14, 9-11) and the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (8-23, 3-17).

Tip-off for the Orange’s ACC showdown in the Second Round is set for 7:30 p.m EST in Capitol One Arena. The game will be shown on ESPN2 and streamed

Syracuse is entering this year’s ACC Tournament at an interesting point in the season. The program secured its most overall wins in five years and its second-most conference wins since joining the ACC in 2013-14. At the same time, it’s also safe to say the Orange’s recent loss to Clemson in their regular season finale likely put the nail in the coffin on an NCAA Tournament berth... barring a miraculous run in the ACC Tournament.

On paper, Syracuse should be the (ever so) slight favorites even on a neutral court. The Orange went 4-0 this season versus NC State and Louisville, sweeping each opponent at home and on the road:

Syracuse versus NC State and Louisville this season Opponent (home/away) Date Score Margin of Victory Opponent (home/away) Date Score Margin of Victory NC State (home) January 27 77-65 plus-12 Louisville (home) February 7 94-92 plus-2 NC State (away) February 20 87-83 plus-4 Louisville (away) March 2 82-76 plus-6

A win in the Second Round for Syracuse leads to where the run starts to become more of a gauntlet to get through. A win for the Orange hands the team a matchup versus the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (24-7, 15-5) in the ACC Quarterfinals. Duke has won the last nine meetings against Syracuse.

If Syracuse overcomes the two-seeded Blue Devils, you’re realistically looking at either the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7) or the No. 6 Clemson Tigers (21-10, 11-9) in the ACC Semifinals. The Orange went 0-3 versus both UVA and Clemson this year with each loss coming by an average margin of just over 15 points per game.

This week will be an entertaining one in D.C., regardless of what happens. While being mostly absent in most bracketology conversations, an NIT berth is still up in the air and it will be important to see how this year’s team competes in a postseason-like atmosphere.

As always, we’ll have coverage throughout the week leading up into Syracuse’s first game in the ACC Tournament.

Now it’s your turn: how do you feel about Syracuse’s outlook in the 2024 ACC Tournament? Are you making the trip down to Capitol One Arena?