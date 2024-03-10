Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange grab massive win in 14-13 thriller over Johns Hopkins

In a game befitting one of the biggest and best rivalries in all of college lacrosse, the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team came out on top against the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays as the rivals tussled back-and-forth until the very end on Saturday night in the Crown Lacrosse Classic down in Charlotte, NC.

The 14-13 victory is a big-time resume building win since it’s SU’s first of the year against a top-ranked opponent, with the team improving to 6-2 now on the season.

Even bigger than that, it’s also the moment we’ve long been waiting for to see this young group take the leap over that hurdle of closing out a close game against a top team. They’ve come so close so many times only to see the game slip away, but that was not the case on this night of growth for the Orange. They came into the game 1-13 in the Gary Gait era against Top 10 opponents, and now they’ve added a crucial second to that list. Sometimes you’ve just got to want more.

The game was very slow to get into gear as the first half saw both teams feeling the game out and playing to a 4-3 halftime lead for Hopkins.

But the second half was a completely different story, as SU came out and quickly scored three goals on their way to an eight-goal third quarter that saw them take control of the game. The Orange opened the third on a 5-1 run to jump ahead to an 8-5 lead, but Hopkins punched back with three quick goals to tie the game at 8-8 with 3:31 left in the third.

‘Cuse roared right back with four straight goals in the ensuing five minutes to take a 12-8 lead that they would never relinquish, although not for a lack of trying from Hopkins. The Blue Jays closed the game on a 5-2 run that brought them to within one goal at 14-13 with 2:31 left.

The Orange won the ensuing face-off and were able to run most of the game clock out thanks to a shot-clock reset. They bought it all the way down to 15 seconds before turning it over and setting up one final ride to prevent Hopkins from scoring. Fittingly, the Blue Jays turned it over on the clear attempt, allowing SU to throw the ball sky high to run out the clock and earn the win.

It was a fitting way to end because of how effective the Syracuse ride was in this game. Hopkins came into the night fourth in the country in clearing percentage (.928), with only nine failed clears on the entire season, and they had six failed clears in this game (11-of-17).

When you combine the clearing issues with the fact that ‘Cuse dominated face-offs, 22-9 (.710), that gave the Orange a huge possession advantage that they used to outshoot Hop by 10 (46-36) and keep the ball away from them as much as possible, including running out the final two and a half minutes.

Mason Kohn (18-of-25, .720, 11GB) and John Mullen (4-of-6, .667, 2GB) were both tremendous in helping the Orange secure so many restarts, as were Saam Olexo (2GB) and Jake Stevens (3GB), among others. ‘Cuse also won the overall ground ball battle, 33-25.

All of those face-off wins didn’t do much to help the Orange offense in the first half, which only produced a meager three goals while forcing passes (10 first half turnovers) and being overwhelmed by the Blue Jays aggressive sliding defense. Their double teams swarmed in a way SU’s ball carriers weren’t ready for, and it took until the second half for them to adjust.

But those adjustments eventually did come after halftime, and that’s when ‘Cuse’s offense really bloomed. They seemed more ready to handle Hopkins’ defensive eagerness and were able to pick out their passes better and, at times, find their vacated teammate who had time and room to shoot. They finished with a very impressive 11 assists on their 14 goals.

Joey Spallina (2G, 3A, 3GB) and Owen Hiltz (2G, 3A, 4GB) led the charge, scoring eight of their combined 10 points in the second half resurgence. I thought Hiltz, especially, had a phenomenal night creating offense through his passing. He’s always a player who’s looking for the skip pass to try to kick-start a possession, but he seemed extra effective at it tonight.

Jake Stevens (3G, 3GB), who had his best game in an Orange uniform, had a hat trick that included SU’s final two goals of the game, while Christian Mulé (3G) had a hat trick that included a sweet BTB to start the game. Finn Thomson (1G, 2A) also had three points, while Sam English (1G, 1A) and Luke Rhoa (1G, 1A) each had two.

Jackson Birtwistle (1A) had the very first assist of his entire career in his 28th collegiate game. Michael Leo (1G) had one goal, but it was the goal of the game on an insane BTB goal with the shot clock winding down near the end of the third quarter with Michael throwing himself backwards towards the goal while he shot:

Just insane.

The Orange will be back in action next weekend for another neutral site game down in Chantilly, VA to take on the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday, March 16 at 2 PM. There has yet to be any broadcast/streaming information available, although we do know the regular TK99 radio broadcast will happen.