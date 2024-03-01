Syracuse track and field: Jaheem Hayles looks to become 3rd NCAA Indoor Champion in school history

Syracuse Orange senior hurdler Jaheem Hayles will represent the Orange at next week’s NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston.

Hayles is coming off an ACC title in the 60m hurdles and will be looking to improve on his 4th place finish at the 2023 NCAA Championships. He’s hoping to join Jarret Eaton and Justyn Knight as Syracuse athletes who have won NCAA track championships. (maybe we need more J’s on the squad?)

Hayles has been a three-time All-American in his time at Syracuse and with his goals set on representing Jamaica this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, this season gives him another opportunity to compete against other top athletes in a pressure-filled environment.

The latest Orange standout in the event is tied for the 12th fastest seed time (7.65) in the field. Johnny Brackins of USC has the top seed in the event at 7.55. In his previous NCAA appearances, Hayles has exceeded his seed position. In addition to his 4th place finish in last year’s indoor meet, he’s finished 9th and 3rd in the 110m hurdles outdoors.

The opening round of the 60m hurdles will be held next Friday at 5:05 with the final the next day. Results will be available here and the meet will be streamed on ESPN+. Best of luck to Jaheem next week!