Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Louisville

The Syracuse Orange (19-10, 10-8) are on the road to finish out the regular season. Any post-season chances require a win over the Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13). Syracuse won a wild 94-92 game in the first meeting, so what will we see tomorrow night at 8:00 on ACCN?

Kevin: Syracuse 82, Louisville 76

We saw in the first meeting that Louisville has some talented players on their roster, especially Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. The Orange can’t afford to approach this game as if it will be a pit stop on the way to Clemson. Despite the second-half struggles, this Syracuse squad has shown some poise down the stretch recently and the hope is that they’ve learned from the Georgia Tech loss. I think it’s going to be another nerve-wracking 40 minutes, but the Orange find a way to survive.

Finn: Louisville 73, Syracuse 70

Yes, this is the unpopular opinion, but I think the Orange lose focus at the KFC Yum! Center and it will cost them their March Madness hopes. The Orange have struggled to focus up, especially early on in their road games this season. Away losses against the likes of Georgia Tech and Boston College prove this notion. The Cuse scoring average is also significantly lower away from the Dome. Who knows, hopefully I’m wrong and you can come back and call me a disloyal idiot tomorrow if you’d like.

Dom: Syracuse 78, Louisville 75

Finn brought up an excellent point above — it feels too good to be true at first. And yes, the Orange have lost some questionable away games and only sit at 3-6 in true road games this season. At the same time, Louisville has been getting torched recently with three straight losses by over 20 points to Pitt, Notre Dame and Duke. Morale is pretty much as low as it can go for the Cardinals and this should be a clear win if the Orange can play to their strengths, but it just feels like it will be a close game no matter what.

Mike: Syracuse 81, Louisville 79

It’s still a longshot to make the dance but if the Orange lose here, it’s all over. Recency bias says ‘Cuse comes out strong and has a respectable lead at halftime before the Cards claw back to single digits in the second. It also wouldn’t surprise me if the opposite happens and SU unexpectedly has to play from behind most of the night. Regardless, they’ll give fans enough reason to watch right until the end of another narrow win.

Szuba: Syracuse 83, Louisville 68

The first meeting between these two teams was just after the Benny Williams dismissal. Given the emotions of that one, this game should be different with both teams trending in opposite directions. Syracuse is playing some of its best basketball of the season and the offense shouldn’t have too much trouble continuing its recent onslaught against a poor defensive team. If Syracuse can contain Louisville in the rebounding battle it should win by double-digits.

Max: Syracuse 78, Louisville 68

It’s no secret that this game has massive implications on the Orange’s tournament hopes. Their first meeting with the Cardinals was way too close for comfort, and that changes with a comfortable, double-digit win here. Like the Virginia Tech game, both teams are trending in opposite directions with Syracuse on its longest ACC winning streak and Louisville dropping its last four. The Cardinals’ defense allows one of the highest opponent effective shooting percentage in the country, and it shouldn’t be a problem for the Orange to hit 80+ points for the fourth consecutive game.

