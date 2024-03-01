Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Louisville

The Syracuse Orange (19-10, 10-8) look to keep their push for a Tournament bid going when they travel to face the Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13). The game tips off tomorrow night at 8:00 on ACCN and here’s what we’re watching for:

Kevin: Better on the boards

The Cardinals dominated the glass in the first meeting and their fourteen offensive rebounds helped them score 40 points in the paint. Syracuse has been struggling to keep opponents out of the lane, so not giving them extra opportunities will be important. As excited as we are about bubble talk, it all ends if the Orange can’t leave the Yum! Center with a W.

Finn: Foul trouble

In the first matchup between these teams, the Cards got themselves in serious foul trouble, committing a massive 20 personals as a team. Mike James and Ty-Laur Johnson both played minimal minutes after fouling out. Kaleb Glenn and Skyy Clark also came close to the five-foul threshold. The Orange committed just 13 fouls in the first matchup, but Maliq Brown lead the team with four. As usual, the Orange will need Brown to stay in the game and out of the danger zone as they rely heavily on him at center.

Dom: Keep the pace on offense

Syracuse has scored at least 84 points in four of its last five games, which has helped to mitigate some of the current roster limitations when it comes to things like depth and rebounding. The Mintz-Starling has continued to be aggressive and smart, and that’s allowed the rest of the team to play within the flow of the offense. Based off their last game versus Louisville, getting stops won’t be a guarantee for the Orange. If that’s the case, Syracuse is going to need another great day on the scoring front.

Mike: Watch out on the Wings

Despite the Cards being the worst 3-point shooters in the ACC, they still knocked down 11/25 (44%) during their last meeting with SU. Now with the Orange locked into playing zone to conserve energy, I’m concerned that Louisville could catch ‘Cuse lacking on their rotations. They’re not a good team, but they do have good players who want to cement their roles beyond this season. Don’t let it be at the expense of our Bubble dream.

Szuba: Which defense?

In the first meeting Syracuse played 2-3 zone almost exclusively against Louisville. But Syracuse has gone away from the 2-3 zone lately and Adrian Autry has stuck with man-to-man defense even when other teams have gone on runs. Louisville was able to score at Syracuse and own the rebounding battle against the zone. So does the zone return given Louisville’s lack of perimeter threats? Or does that logic no longer apply as Syracuse continues with its man-to-man?

Now it’s your turn, what are you watching for tomorrow night?