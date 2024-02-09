Syracuse football alum Dwight Freeney elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

A man with Orange in his blood and 20 years of experience silencing doubters will get his Gold Jacket this summer.

Edge Rusher Dwight Freeney is one of the seven inductees named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, and the ninth Syracuse Orange football alum to receive the honor, joining Jim Brown, Jim Ringo, Larry Csonka, Al Davis, John Mackey, Art Monk, Floyd Little, and Marvin Harrison. Syracuse moves ahead of Alabama and is now seventh on the list of Hall of Famers by college.

Forever the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, Presented by @visualedgeit.



-Dwight Freeney

-Randy Gradishar

-Devin Hester

-Andre Johnson

-Steve McMichael

-Julius Peppers

-Patrick Willis



Freeney was notified by his old head coach Tony Dungy, whom he won Super Bowl XLI playing for.

During his NFL career, Freeney collected 125.5 sacks (18th all-time), forced 47 fumbles (3rd all-time), and earned seven Pro Bowl and three All-Pro nominations over an illustrious 16-year stretch.

A Bloomfield, Connecticut native, Freeney attended Syracuse University from 1998-2002, becoming a staple of the pass rush during his time in Salt City. His 17.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 2001 are program records that still stand today, and those incredible feats elevated him to the No. 11 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

Just three years later, he was the league’s sack leader and well on the way to building his legacy with the Indianapolis Colts. Freeney had a 1st quarter fumble recovery in the 2007 Super Bowl Victory over the Bears - with his team down 14-6, that moment stalled Chicago’s momentum and soon turned the tide in Indy’s favor.

Aside from his 11 years with the Colts, Dwight also played for the Chargers, Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks, and Lions. He returned to Indianapolis at the end of his career to retire, later taking his place in the franchise’s Ring of Honor alongside Harrison.

Freeney’s jersey is set to be hung in the Dome rafters this fall - and with this announcement, I hope SU strongly considers putting their best defensive player of all time in their Ring of Honor as well.

Congratulations Dwight on this incredible honor! We can’t wait to hear your enshrinement speech on August 3.