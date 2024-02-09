Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Clemson

The Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6) look to make it two in a row at the Dome when the Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6) visit. Tip-off is at 12:00 on ESPN2; here’s what we’re predicting for the JGIII Homecoming game:

Kevin: Clemson 75, Syracuse 66

I’d love to pick the upset here. At the beginning of the season I thought it’s a game the Orange could get because I do think Joe Girard will be fired up, but that aggression would take Clemson out of their strength, which is getting the ball to PJ Hall. Now with Syracuse limited inside, it should be much easier for the Tigers to work the ball to Hall and Ian Schieffelin. Can the Orange get three perimeter players to have stellar games to offset Clemson’s edge inside? I don’t see it happening.

Finn: Clemson 83, Syracuse 69

Although it stings to say, Syracuse has not had the quality to keep up with any top teams in the ACC all season. UNC? The biggest loss in ‘Cuse history in the ACC. Duke? 20 point L. UVA? 22 point L. You get what I'm saying. Although Clemson has some bad losses this year, they are better than their current record shows. Clemson outmatches the Orange in a major way in two of their weakest categories: rebounds and turnovers. Autry’s iso-heavy offense probably won’t have enough to outscore another ACC team that can defend competently and get buckets in bunches.

Max: Clemson 77, Syracuse 66

These two teams are on two different playing fields right now. Clemson just took down North Carolina in Chapel Hill and was one stop away from upsetting Duke in Durham a few weeks ago. Syracuse survived against Louisville, and while it was great to get a win, I’m not sure it has enough in the tank to hang on Saturday. The Tigers shoot it much better from the field and have the lowest turnover rate in conference games. Joe Girard’s return will only fire up the visitors more, who get a comfortable win here.

Szuba: Clemson 78, Syracuse 68

It’s hard to think Syracuse will be able to contend with Hall and Schieffelin on the glass, especially if Autry decides to play 2-3 zone. If zone is the play, Girard might as well write a thank you note now. Syracuse has been darn good at home but for the way Clemson is playing right now — and for the headwinds Syracuse faces — you have to go with the Tigers in this matchup.

Mike: Syracuse 88, Clemson 87

There has to be someone here still expecting the Joe Girard experience - put up 30 points but have a costly defensive miscue at the 11th hour. I guess it falls to me to be that guy. The Tigers are no doubt the superior team but as the line in Miracle goes, "If we played them ten times, they might win nine... but not this game." Wednesday was a nice setup, but this could be the great moment of the season for an SU team just at their lowest. Now go out there and take it.

Dom: Clemson 83, Syracuse 76

Clemson’s offense just scored 80 points against an elite Tar Heels defense that ranks as one of the best in the entire country. When things are going, the Tigers boast a high offense ceiling even if Syracuse will have some mismatches on defense. Rebounding remains a big concern, but I’m also struggling to figure out how a Syracuse team that let Louisville score 92 points can stop a much-better offensive team in Clemson. The game might stay close by the final buzzer, but this is certainly an uphill climb.

******************************************************************************************

Now it’s your turn: