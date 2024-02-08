National Signing Day: WR Malachi James signs with Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange completed most of their 2024 recruiting prior to yesterday’s Welcome National Signing Day but we still had two more recruits officially complete their paperwork, so let’s get to meet them.

Next up is

Name: Malachi James

Hometown: Willingboro, NJ

Previous School: Burlington City

Stats: 5’11 190 pounds

Position: Wide receiver

Ratings: Unrated by any

Other Offers: James had offers from Army, Air Force, and Temple.

Twitter/Instagram feed: @Ibnmcdaniels1

Player Breakdown: When you play indoors you should be on the lookout for players with speed and James has it. As a sophomore he clocked a time of 10.54 in the 100m dash and to put that into context, Syracuse track’s top sprinter Trei Thorogood has a PR of 10.46 in the event. James is listed as both a wide receiver/athlete, but he projects as someone you want to have the ball in space either on offense or returning kicks.

Highlights:

The Orange finish up ranked 38th by On3, 39th in the 247 Composite rankings and 41st in ESPN’s rankings.