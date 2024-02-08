National Signing Day: DB Ibn McDaniels signs with Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange completed most of their 2024 recruiting prior to yesterday’s Welcome National Signing Day but we still had two more recruits officially complete their paperwork, so let’s get to meet them.

First up is:

Name: Ibn McDaniels

Hometown: Elizabeth, NJ

Previous School: Elizabeth

Stats: 6’3” 190 pounds

Position: Cornerback

Ratings: McDaniels rated three stars all around. On3 has him as a top 100 cornerback in the class and the 12th best prospect from New Jersey.

Other Offers: No other FBS offers

Twitter/Instagram feed: @Ibnmcdaniels1

Player Breakdown: The first thing that stands out is the height. If you’ve got a tall corner who can match up with taller wide receivers, it’s a big help. Syracuse doesn’t need a corner to come in and play right away so McDaniels provides an interesting gamble. An injury cost him his junior season and that’s probably one reason he wasn’t recruited. Fran Brown could have added a nice under the radar prospect here.

Highlights:

The Orange finish up ranked 38th by On3, 39th in the 247 Composite rankings and 41st in ESPN’s rankings.