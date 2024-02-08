Syracuse women’s basketball: weekly TNIAAM awards, Bracketology and ACC updates for February 8th

We’re approaching the final stretch here for the #23 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (18-4, 8-3), and we’ve got a lot to discuss.

Just seven games remain before the Orange head down to Greensboro for this year’s ACC Tournament. As per usual, let’s get you caught up with all things women’s hoops as Syracuse pushes on in the final month of the regular season.

Here’s your weekly recap:

The Orange this week and next week

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Wednesday, February 7.

The Orange went 1-1 this past week in a pair of back-to-back road games, first falling 81-69 to the #15 Louisville Cardinals before rallying in their next game to beat the Boston College Eagles 75-63.

Check out the highlight's from today's road win at BC pic.twitter.com/iYsoTa8e9s — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 4, 2024

Syracuse is back in the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday night for a matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After that, the Orange will face Louisville at home and play the ranked Cardinals for the second time in four games.

The Fair All-Time Points Tracker

That’s right: it’s time to bring out a new category for the rest of our weekly updates this season. Since Dyaisha Fair passed the 3,000 career points milestone in mid-January, she’s continued to move up the all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list over the course of ACC play. It only feels right to monitor her scoring the rest of the way.

Fair sits currently in sixth on the all-time scoring list for Division I women’s basketball and needs 117 points to pass Brittney Griner for fifth all-time. Fair and Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark remain the only two active players in the top-10.

NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list Name Total Points All-Time Career Scoring Name Total Points All-Time Career Scoring Kelsey Plum 3,527 1st Caitlin Clark 3,462 2nd Kelsey Mitchell 3,402 3rd Jackie Stiles 3,393 4th Brittney Griner 3,283 5th Dyaisha Fair 3,167 6th

The TNIAAM Orange Player of the Week

This week’s winner: Dyaisha Fair

.@DyaishaFair ain't nothin' but a bucket



She put up crazy numbers vs. BC

38 pts | 52% FG | 5 3ptrs | 7-for-7 FT pic.twitter.com/d2DxS7AwRW — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 7, 2024

To no surprise, Fair finished this past week with arguably her best two-game stretch since joining the Orange. Fair was named ACC Co-Player of the Week after averaging 33 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in her last two games. That included a 38-point performance versus BC, which was the most points she’s scored with the Orange,

TNIAAM Player of the Week tracker: Dyaisha Fair x6, Georgia Woolley x2, Alyssa Latham x2, Alaina Rice x2, Saniaa Wilson x1, Sophie Burrows x1, Kyra Wood x1

Bracketology and AP Poll Update

Note: Latest projections from ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated as of Wednesday, February 7.

Syracuse remains a projected six-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update which was released on Tuesday morning. The Orange are one of nine ACC teams projected to make this year’s tournament, which is tied with the SEC for the most programs out of the other conferences.

In the latest AP poll, Syracuse dropped from No. 21 to No. 23 but remains ranked for the third straight week. The Orange also also holding steady in the NET, where the team ranks 40th overall.

ACC power rankings and a look around the conference

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Wednesday, February 7.

Here are the updated standings in the ACC as of Wednesday night:

Updated 2023-2024 ACC Women’s Basketball Standings ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record Virginia Tech. 1 3 9-2 18-4 NC State 2 5 8-2 20-2 Louisville 3 1 8-2 19-4 Syracuse 4 2 8-3 18-4 Notre Dame 5 6 7-3 17-4 Florida State 6 7 7-4 16-7 North Carolina 7 4 7-4 15-8 Duke 8 8 6-4 14-7 Georgia Tech. 9 9 5-6 14-9 Miami 10 10 4-6 14-7 Clemson 11 13 4-7 11-12 Boston College 12 11 3-8 11-13 Virginia 13 12 2-9 10-12 Pittsburgh 14 14 1-9 7-16 Wake Forest 15 15 0-10 4-18

Here are this week’s ACC games with the most stakes for the postseason standings: