Syracuse softball: 2024 season preview

Syracuse Orange softball is back in action this week. Last year’s team went through some growing pains, finishing 24-26-1 overall. The squad heated up towards the end of the regular season but ultimately fell to Florida State in the ACC Quarterfinals, ending its 2023 campaign. But the good news is that 10 of the 24 players were freshmen a year ago, so the Orange will build off their experiences this time around.

Returning Two-Way Star

Madison Knight did it all for SU in her first year. The 2x Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year led the Orange in RBIs, doubles and walks at the plate, while recording a 2.99 ERA in 147.1 innings in the circle. She was the best pitcher on her team by a landslide while consistently hitting cleanup in the batting order.

Knight’s ability to come through in the clutch was a massive boost to an inexperienced Syracuse team. Her highlights included a go-ahead, three-run homer against North Carolina, leading the Orange to one of their few ACC road wins.

Skytop Additions

Check out this year’s incoming freshman class:

C Taylor Davison - Spring Grove, Illinois

INF Makenzie Foster - Columbus, Indiana

And give a warm welcome to these incoming transfers:

P Jessie DiPasquale - Buffalo, New York (UMass-Amherst)

P Britney Lewinski - Shorewood, Illinois (Seminole State)

P Julianna Verni - Buffalo, New York (Purdue)

Schedule Highlights

Like every year, Syracuse will compete in a handful of warmer-weather tournaments before playing in the 315. Its season kicks off in Conway, South Carolina, on Feb. 8 for the Kickin’ Chicken Classic. The Orange will face six teams that made the College World Series a year ago, beginning with two games against Campbell on Feb. 10 and 11. Other early-season tournaments include the Southeastern Louisiana Lion Classic and Best on the Bayou Classic, both in Louisiana.

Syracuse’s home opener at SU Skytop Stadium is Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. against Georgia Tech. From there, it’s home cooking for the Orange, who will play 20 of their final 26 games in front of their home fans. Syracuse will face LeMoyne three times in the Dolphins’ first season as a Division I squad, highlighted by a doubleheader on April 24 at home.

Here’s the full calendar:

The Orange were selected to finish 10th in the ACC preseason coaches poll. Here are the full results:

2024 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Florida State, 10 first-place votes, 141 points

T2. Clemson, 1 first-place vote, 128 points

T2. Duke, 1 first-place vote, 128 points

4. Virginia Tech, 1 first-place vote, 109 points

5. Notre Dame, 93 points

6. Louisville, 87 points

7. North Carolina, 70 points

8. Georgia Tech, 69 points

9. Virginia, 65 points

10. Syracuse, 37 points

11. NC State, 34 points

12. Boston College, 27 points

13. Pitt, 26 points

Best of luck to the Orange this season.