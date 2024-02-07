Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Louisville Cardinals

It’s been an interesting last ten days for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball squad (14-8, 5-6). Tonight the Orange welcome the Louisville Cardinals (7-15, 2-9) to the Dome for a 7:00 tip-off on the ACC Network.
While you wait, here’s what you might have missed this week:
- Big news was yesterday’s Benny Williams dismissal from the team as covered by Christian
- Dom looked at some statistical rankings for the Orange
- Mike put Adrian Autry’s first season in context
- 2024 commit Donnie Freeman is now a top-10 recruit according to one ranking
- We’ve got our things to watch tonight
- Finally here are the predictions for this one.
Enjoy the games and Go Orange!
