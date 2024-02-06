Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair earns ACC Co-Player of the Week nod

Following a career performance on Sunday, Syracuse Orange women’s basketball superstar guard Dyaisha Fair was named ACC Co-Player of the Week, the second time she has received the honor this season.

This past week, Fair averaged 33 points 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game versus #15 Louisville and Boston College. Against the Eagles, the fifth year senior scored a season-high 38 points on 13/25 shooting and 5/11 from three.

In a week where Syracuse played back-to-back road games, Fair played all 80 minutes, led the Orange in scoring and shot 23/48 (47%) from the field.

With the recent surge in scoring, Fair has continued to also climb her name up the all-time career scoring leaderboard. Currently sitting sixth all-time on the all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list, Fair needs just 117 points to pass Brittney Griner for fifth all-time.

- ➡️ Dyaisha Fair, @CuseWBB



Posted a season-high 38 points in the win over Boston College

Moved into 6th place on the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring list



https://t.co/JQRpdHb9RC pic.twitter.com/0YKKObSbhU — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 5, 2024

Since January 21, Fair is averaging nearly 26 points per game as she continues to be the primary offensive hub for the Orange in the thick of ACC play. Interestingly, she has also made at least three three-pointers in each of Syracuse’s 11 games this year against the ACC,

Fair shared this week’s ACC Player of the Week honors with Elizabeth Kitley, who 24.0 points and 16.5 rebounds per game for Virginia Tech.

Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for a Thursday night matchup against Georgia Tech. Tip-off is 7:00 on ACCNX.