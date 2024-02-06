Syracuse football Spring Game announced for April 20

Fran Brown and Syracuse Orange football have teased that a big Spring Game is in the works since the new head coach took over, and now we know when.

SU will hold their first spring practice on Thursday, March 21. One month later, they’ll welcome fans into the JMA Dome for their exhibition matchup on Saturday April 20.

Here’s a full look at the spring football schedule:

The structure is a bit different than last season, when Dino Babers practiced Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from March 21 to his spring scrimmage on April 21. Fran is instead stacking practices a bit different, including three in four days before giving his guys Easter weekend off.

No start time has been released for the Spring Game, but men’s lacrosse is currently scheduled to host Virginia at 2pm. With that in mind, expect it to be in the evening.

We also learned about one player who will be returning for 2024. Offensive lineman Joe More was granted a medical redshirt and will be back to add a veteran presence with that group.

The Lord blessed me with an extra year of eligibility



I’m coming back for MORE pic.twitter.com/Ft0yCpiKsQ — _nolove77 (@Joe78More) February 5, 2024

We haven’t received any communication from Syracuse Athletics yet about practice access, but we will make every effort to get someone in to watch whatever open sessions are available.