Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange ranked in AP poll for third consecutive week

For the fourth time this season, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (18-4, 8-3) earned a spot in the weekly AP top 25. The Orange were ranked No. 23 according to the latest AP poll released on Monday morning, down two spots compared to last week.

Syracuse went 1-1 in its two road games this past week, first losing 81-69 to the then-#16 Louisville Cardinals before rallying late to defeat the Boston College Eagles 75-63. While the Orange did fall from No. 21 to No. 23 in the latest AP poll, this marks the third consecutive week in which Syracuse has been ranked in the AP top 25.

POLL ALERT: Caitlin Clark has Iowa back at No. 2 in AP Top 25 women's basketball poll as she chases scoring record; South Carolina still No. 1.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/u93UYpCnyR — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 5, 2024

Including #23 Syracuse, five ACC teams in total currently sit in the AP top 25 — #3 NC State, #12 Notre Dame, #15 Louisville and #16 Virginia Tech. Two additional ACC teams, North Carolina and Duke, also received consideration in this week’s AP poll.

This week’s poll marks the first time Syracuse has been ranked in the AP top 25 in February since the 2018-2019 season.

Syracuse also cracked the top-40 in NET, becoming one of eight ACC teams with a NET ranking of 40th or higher.

Syracuse will take on two more AP top 25 ACC opponents in its last seven games — #15 Louisville at home on Sunday and #5 NC State on the road in the regular season finale on February 28.