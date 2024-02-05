Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Colgate preview and game thread

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team’s hectic start to the season just got kicked up a notch.

SU was already getting set to play their second game in three days, with a third in less than a week coming on Friday, and then Saturday happened. Sure, the Orange cruised their way to a 20-7 victory over Vermont to open the season in style, but it’s their next opponent who had the more interesting day.

The Colgate Raiders were responsible for the shock result of the weekend, pulling a major upset on the road over then No. 4 ranked Penn State, 13-12. The Raiders won it on a goal off a turnover that was scored with just four seconds remaining in the game.

Liam Connor scored the game-winner for @ColgateMLax with 4 SECONDS LEFT ‼️pic.twitter.com/xPqKBC7sjk — TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) February 3, 2024

This was not some miracle comeback by Colgate in the fourth quarter; they led the majority of the way through. They were up 6-4 at halftime and 11-8 at the end of the third. Penn State tied it in the fourth, but the last lead the Nittany Lions held was 3-2 in the first quarter. Colgate was in the driver’s seat for the most part.

In short, the Orange possibly have much more of a challenge on their hands than perhaps they might have thought a few days ago.

The game is set to face-off at 6 PM and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

All-time series : 63rd meeting; Syracuse leads 49-12-1

: 63rd meeting; Syracuse leads 49-12-1 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 21-14, on February 7, 2020

: Syracuse W, 21-14, on February 7, 2020 Colgate last season : 2-9 overall, 2-6 Patriot League

: 2-9 overall, 2-6 Patriot League Colgate this season: 1-0 overall

This is the first meeting between the long-time in-state rivals since the 2020 season, in which ‘Cuse won by a football score of 21-14. Prior to the three year drought of not playing, the schools had met seven seasons in a row from 2014-2020. This will be the 63rd meeting between the two for a series that began more than a century ago in 1921.

Part of the reason why the Penn State upset was so shocking was because Colgate’s been in a prolonged down period for almost an entire decade at this point. Their last winning season was way back in 2015 when they made the NCAA Tournament and finished 10-6. Since then, they’ve had eight straight losing seasons and compiled a record of 30-67, including Saturday’s win.

The Raiders return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s team. Hunter Drouin led the offensive charge in Saturday’s win five points on four goals and an assist. Michael Minicus and Jack Turner each scored two goals, and freshman Liam Connor scored his first career goal with four seconds left to give his team the win. Returning starting goalie Matt LaCombe made 13 saves to help secure victory.

Should be a good one tonight in the Dome!