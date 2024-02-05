ACC men’s basketball power rankings: six more weeks of underrated basketball

We thought it was weird that the Syracuse Orange got a week off from ACC play, but apparently it happens.

Now on to this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings as we wait for someone in the middle to put together a winning streak.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1)

Apparently the cool thing to do is to lose at Georgia Tech. No one in Chapel Hill cares after UNC took care of Duke over the weekend. Hubert Davis’ crew is going to be playing for a potential one seed the rest of the way,

2. Duke Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3)

Not sure what to make of this group. They are talented, but depth is a concern and they will be on a lot of “first round upset candidates” lists next month.

3. Virginia Cavaliers (17-5, 8-3)

Tony Bennett can coach.

4. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4)

Steve Forbes owes Mark Few a little something for sending Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid to Winston Salem.

5. NC State Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4)

Losing to Syracuse seems to spring teams into a run of success. We encourage more ACC teams to try this theory out. Trust us.

6. Miami Hurricanes (15-7, 6-5)

They can’t string together good games in a row. Still could make a decent play when we get to the ACC Tournament.

7. Florida State Seminoles (12-9, 6-4)

Thought they might be making things interesting, then they lost to Louisville. Now they’ll be back to playing spoiler.

8. Syracuse Orange (14-8, 5-6)

Let’s see how Syracuse responds to their off-week. A strong week will take some of the heat off of Adrian Autry.

9. Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 5-6)

Does Virginia Tech retire Hunter Cattoor’s number this month or do they wait until he’s finished with his law degree?

10. Clemson Tigers (14-7, 4-6)

If you want proof that the ACC is a premier conference, look no further than Clemson. Beat SEC leader Alabama, beat everyone’s SEC darling South Carolina, beat Boise State, beat TCU. Yet, two games under .500 in the ACC. Take that for data.

11. Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6)

Doesn’t it feel like Syracuse is destined to see Pitt for a 3rd time this season?

12. Boston College Eagles (13-8, 4-6)

BC’s trending to finish over .500.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8)

Three wins, but they’ve knocked off Duke and UNC. If you’re going to be a new HC, that’s a good way to build some goodwill among your fanbase.

14. Louisville Cardinals (7-15, 2-9)

Good for Kenny Payne to get a win over Florida State. Let’s see Mick Cronin do that next year!

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-14, 2-8)

Sorry Notre Dame. At least it’s lacrosse season now....

Ok, what did we get wrong this week?