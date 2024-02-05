 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse track and field: Colin Bennie’s 10th place finish highlights US Olympic Marathon Trials

Nice to see former Orange competing at a high level

By Kevin M Wall
US Olympic Trial: Track &amp; Field (Marathon) Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2024 US Olympic Trials Marathon was held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. The races were won by Connor Mantz in 2:09:05 and Fiona O’Keeffe in 2:22:10, but several former Syracuse Orange competed in the event.

The top Orange alum was Colin Bennie who earned his second-straight top-10 finish. Bennie’s finishing time was 2:12:17 and that finish should keep Bennie among the Americans who get appearance money to race the top marathons.

Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Aziz was next in a time of 2:17:50 for 38th place. Martin Hehir who is currently completing his medical school residency finished 59th in 2:20:22. Next was Dominic Hockenbury with a finishing time of 2:21:15 for 72nd place.

Joseph Whelan crossed the line in 2:22:37 for 89th place and JP Trojan finished in 126th place with a time of 2:26:08.

The two former Orange women in the race both dropped out: Sarah Pagano Buchanan after 21 miles and Maegan Krifchin after 18. Krifchin might not have finished the race, but she’s got far more important summer plans ahead.

Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While we won’t see any of these former Orange runners lining up in Paris, there’s a strong chance that Iliass Aouani will be there representing Italy. We’ll keep you posted as the Games approach this summer.

