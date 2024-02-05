Syracuse track and field: Colin Bennie’s 10th place finish highlights US Olympic Marathon Trials

The 2024 US Olympic Trials Marathon was held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. The races were won by Connor Mantz in 2:09:05 and Fiona O’Keeffe in 2:22:10, but several former Syracuse Orange competed in the event.

The top Orange alum was Colin Bennie who earned his second-straight top-10 finish. Bennie’s finishing time was 2:12:17 and that finish should keep Bennie among the Americans who get appearance money to race the top marathons.

Jonathan Aziz was next in a time of 2:17:50 for 38th place. Martin Hehir who is currently completing his medical school residency finished 59th in 2:20:22. Next was Dominic Hockenbury with a finishing time of 2:21:15 for 72nd place.

Joseph Whelan crossed the line in 2:22:37 for 89th place and JP Trojan finished in 126th place with a time of 2:26:08.

The two former Orange women in the race both dropped out: Sarah Pagano Buchanan after 21 miles and Maegan Krifchin after 18. Krifchin might not have finished the race, but she’s got far more important summer plans ahead.

While we won’t see any of these former Orange runners lining up in Paris, there’s a strong chance that Iliass Aouani will be there representing Italy. We’ll keep you posted as the Games approach this summer.