Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair’s 38 points power Orange to 75-63 win over Boston College

Just when things looked a bit stark in Chestnut Hill, the heroics of Dyaisha Fair came through yet again as the #21 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (18-4, 8-3) stormed back in the second half to defeat the Boston College Eagles (11-13, 3-8) 75-63 on Sunday afternoon.

Despite trailing by as much as six points toward the end of the third quarter, Syracuse managed to tie the game at 49-49 before outscoring Boston College 26-14 in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but Syracuse managed to avoid its third-straight loss and improved their record to 5-3 on the road following the win at Conte Forum.

Fair tied her career-high in scoring with 38 points, 25 of which were in the second half. It’s the most points Fair has scored in her playing career since February 9th, 2022. In a game where only four Syracuse played made at least two field goals, Fair offense’s guided the Orange to another season sweep over an ACC opponent.

Alaina Rice scored 10 points on 4/8 shooting and was the only member of the Orange to finish in double-figures. Georgia Woolley scored 9 points on 2/7 shooting, while Saniaa Wilson finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds in 13 minutes in her first start of the season.

The duo of Teya Sidberry (23 points and 11 rebounds) and JoJo Lacey (21 points on 9/20 shooting) combined for 44 of Boston College’s 65 points. While Boston College outscored Syracuse 44-14 in the paint, the Orange shot 22/23 on free throws and 7/18 on threes.

Wilson scored around the basket to give the Orange their first points of the game, which was followed up by a two-pointer from Rice. Syracuse took as much as a seven-point lead thanks to Rice, who scored eight of Syracuse’s 18 points in the first quarter. Both teams started on fire on offense, as Syracuse shot 5/7 from the field out of the game while Boston College wasn’t far behind at 4/6 overall.

The Orange forced the Eagles to miss nine straight shot to end the first quarter as Syracuse went up 18-11.

From here, just when Syracuse possessed a decent lead, Boston College took control for most of the second quarter and went up as much as five points (27-22). The Orange went scoreless for the first four and a half minutes of the quarter, while BC went on an 8-0 run to take back the lead.

Fair proceeded to score nine of Syracuse’s 12 points in the quarter, including this three to put tie the game up at 27-27:

Boston College went up by four points before Woolley nailed a three to cut the Orange deficit to 31-30 at halftime. The Orange were outscored 20-12 in the second quarter and faced a decent uphill battle from here.

Syracuse continued to trail late into the third quarter and went back down by as much as six points (44-38). Wilson made another layup to kick the Orange off in the second half, but BC continued to relentless attack the basket. In a crucial play in the game when Syracuse as down 44-38, Sophie Burrows knocked down this corner three-pointer to cut the deficit back to three points.

Fair followed that up with a three-pointer followed by an and-one. The game was all tied up at 49-49 entering the fourth quarter, where the Orange proceeded to take over from there.

Syracuse relentlessly got to the foul line and managed to outscore the Eagles in the fourth quarter despite only shooting 4/11 from the field in the last 10 minutes.

With this two-game road trip behind them, the Orange return back to the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday night for a matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-9, 4-6)