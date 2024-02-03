 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game thread: Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs Vermont, men’s basketball vs Wake Forest

Two sports, two cities, one thread

By Kevin M Wall
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 30 Syracuse at Boston College Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s the opening game for Gary Gait and the 2024 Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team. The Orange welcome the Vermont Catamounts to the JMA Wireless Dome for a 4:00 start on the ACC Network.

John has you covered with a lot of previews that you can find here and we’ll have game recaps before Monday night’s game against Colgate.

You’ll have time for dinner before the Orange men’s basketball squad (14-7, 5-5) takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-7, 5-4) in Winston-Salem. It’s an important game for both teams as they try to stay in the hunt for an at-large NCAA bid. Game tips at 7:45 on the CW.

We’ve got our things to watch and predictions for this one.

Enjoy the games and Go Orange!

