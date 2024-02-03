Game thread: Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs Vermont, men’s basketball vs Wake Forest

It’s the opening game for Gary Gait and the 2024 Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team. The Orange welcome the Vermont Catamounts to the JMA Wireless Dome for a 4:00 start on the ACC Network.

John has you covered with a lot of previews that you can find here and we’ll have game recaps before Monday night’s game against Colgate.

“I have this inner feeling, whether playing or coaching, that I’m going to win every game. I just believe that.” ️ @CuseMLAX coach Gary Gait



With top transfers & a talented core, that belief is quickly spreading. @TerenceFoy has the FOYB cover story: https://t.co/GvxGRcjNqm pic.twitter.com/02rP0Y7uRP — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) February 1, 2024

You’ll have time for dinner before the Orange men’s basketball squad (14-7, 5-5) takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-7, 5-4) in Winston-Salem. It’s an important game for both teams as they try to stay in the hunt for an at-large NCAA bid. Game tips at 7:45 on the CW.

We’ve got our things to watch and predictions for this one.

Enjoy the games and Go Orange!