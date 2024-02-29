Syracuse women’s basketball: #19 Orange cap off regular season with heartbreaking 75-71 OT loss to #12 NC State

Despite fighting all the way to the end, the #19 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (23-6, 13-5) came up just short of making history in Raleigh after falling to the #12 NC State (24-5, 12-5) 75-71 in overtime.

The Orange fought back in the second half and held a lead with two minutes to go in overtime before the Wolfpack stole momentum late in what was a close game from start to finish. Alyssa Latham (4 points and 10 rebounds) made two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to send Syracuse into overtime for the first time all season, but the Orange unfortunately came away with the loss to conclude the regular season.

Dyaisha Fair finished with a team-high 26 points on 9/21 shooting (6/13 from three), while Izabel Varejão ended with a career-high 14 points and 7 rebounds. Some other notable performances from the Orange include Georgia Woolley (14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks) and Kyra Wood (8 points and 7 rebounds). Syracuse 35% from the game but a held a lead for over 24 minutes’ worth of game time. Notably, the Orange only shot 7/7 from the foul line compared to 17/25 for NC State.

Both teams pushed the pace right from tip-off and combined for 31 points by the first media timeout. NC State nailed a three on its first possession but Woolley responded with a tough mid-ranger to put Syracuse on the board. From there, the Orange proceeded to make six of their next eight shots.

NC State did go up as much as six points early (11-5) with Aziaha James and Mimi Collins combining for 9 of the Wolfpack’s first 11 points. Syracuse responded with five straight field goals from four different players (Fair, Varejão, Wood and Woolley) to go up 16-15 with roughly three minutes left in the quarter.

Count the basket! Kyra Wood beats the buzzer with the put-back.



https://t.co/oVFZ9hKZ7A pic.twitter.com/pMebUIvnk0 — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) March 1, 2024

The Orange extended their lead to as much as four points (25-21) as the efficient scoring kept pace. Fair (11 points, 4/4 shooting, 3/3 from three) and Woolley (8 points, 4/5 shooting) combined for 19 of the Orange’s 25 points in the first quarter. Syracuse shot 65% (11/17) and held a 25-21 lead after making four of their last five field goals in the quarter, capped off by a last-second basket from Wood.

The second quarter certainly had its highs and lows for the Orange. After Latham scored to put Syracuse up six points, the Orange missed seven straight shots and went without a field goal for several minutes. Momentum returned to Syracuse after Varejão scored to end the drought, then blocked a shot which set up Fair for a basket on the next possession to put the Orange up 31-23.

The Wolfpack wouldn’t let the game slip away that easy and scored six straight points to cut Syracuse’s lead down to two at the halfway mark of the second quarter. Rivers followed an and-one layup with a three-pointer to help spark a 13-4 scoring run over the final five and a half minutes of the first half as the Wolfpack took a 36-33 lead.

The Orange shot just 18% (4/22) in the second quarter, yet only trailed 38-35 at halftime. Fair and Woolley combined for 25 points while Wood scored six points off the bench. Rivers led the way for NC State with 10 points and 5 rebounds followed by Collins (9 points) and Baldwin (7 points and 6 rebounds).

NC State looked like it would take command for good after going up by five points early in the third quarter, but the Orange responded and then some. Varejao started to get going and drilled a three to hand the lead back to Syracuse, then Fair knocked down two consecutive threes to cap off a 13-2 run that put the Orange back up 50-44. At one point during the quarter, NC State was held without a field goal for around four and a half minutes.

Yet again, the Wolfpack responded by closing the third quarter on an 8-0 run as the Orange entered the fourth quarter down 54-52. Syracuse got off to the start it needed in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 scoring run led by Fair’s sixth three-pointer and back-to-back scores from Varejão.

NC State went back up by two with 24 seconds left, Syracuse held the last possession. Varejão missed a three-pointer, but Latham was fouled with 0.1 seconds left and made two clutch free throws to send the game into overtime.

ICE IN HER VEINS! Alyssa Latham sends us to OT!



https://t.co/oVFZ9hKZ7A pic.twitter.com/UiwjU2ZblA — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) March 1, 2024

Both defenses continued to ramp up as neither Syracuse nor NC State scored for nearly the first three minutes of overtime. A pair of free throws put the Wolfpack up two points briefly, but Sophie Burrows stepped up and drilled her first three all game to give the Orange a 69-68 lead with two minutes to go. Unfortunately, NC State put its foot on the gas down the end and made enough stops to keep the Orange at bay for good.

Despite the close loss, Syracuse concludes this year tied with its most overall wins and conference wins in a regular season. Locked in currently in the top-four in the ACC, the Orange will await their final seeding for the ACC Tournament until Sunday.