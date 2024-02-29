TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse Orange fans are ready to leap into March

As the calendar prepares to turn to March, we asked Syracuse Orange fans how they were feeling about the upcoming ACC Tournaments and the first spring football practice of the Fran Brown era.

The Orange men are trying to make a late charge at an at-large bid and most of you think that Syracuse is only going to win their opening game in DC. If the 46% are right, it’s going to be an uneasy Selection Sunday.

A large majority of you think the Orange women will find a way to win to play for an ACC title. If they can do so, you’d expect they would earn a spot as a NCAA Tournament host which would be exciting for the fanbase.

These results should be concerning for Syracuse Athletics staff members. Even with the excitement around the Fran Brown hire, not many of you feel it’s going to be worth it to come out to the Dome for your first chance to see his program in action.

As always thank you for your participation in these polls.

