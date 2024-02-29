Syracuse football: more college football playoff expansion on the horizon?

The excitement around Syracuse Orange football has changed a lot since Fran Brown was hired. We’ve got a portion of the fanbase thinking about a possible College Football Playoff spot in the expanded 12-team field which begins next season.

As with everything in college athletics these days, the people in charge want to gather more money (and consolidate more power), so yesterday we got this news from Ross Dellenger

A 14-team playoff model is being socialized that would grant 3 AQs each to Big Ten/SEC, 2 AQs each to Big 12/ACC, 1 AQ to G5 + 3 at-large, sources tell @YahooSports.



The model is not finalized & is not the only option. More discussion/vetting is expectedhttps://t.co/n5TUg76jRQ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 28, 2024

My first thought was annoyance that we couldn’t even see how things go with 12 before the B10 and SEC decided more playoff spots were needed. It makes sense that their commissioners (Tony Pettiti and Greg Sankey) recognize that their expanded conferences won’t be stable long-term if it’s harder for their schools to access the CFP.

As I thought about it more, this approach is real smart on their part, so let me explain. Next year the ACC and B12 will be guaranteed one CFP spot. It will be a challenge for a school like Syracuse to earn an at-large spot even with 12 teams. Would a committee take a 10-2 ACC runner-up over a 9-3 B10 or SEC school? What if the CFP decides they need a NET formula to rank at-large teams- would anyone other than Notre Dame stand a chance at earning an at-large over the two big conferences?

This is where the play by the B10 and SEC starts to make sense. If you’re an AD like John Wildhack, would you rather give those two leagues two more CFP spots to give your league one more guaranteed spot (which could go to your school)? The bigger, better leagues have consolidated power and now they are using it to back the ACC and B12 into a corner.

Another CFP spot could allow Jim Phillips to keep his league from being raided. Florida State might not be happy with earning less money, but they might be persuaded to stay knowing they have an easier path into the CFP. It’s no guarantee, but I can certainly see why Phillips or the B12’s Brett Yormark would sign off on giving the B10 and SEC more power.

We can spend years arguing if an expanded CFP (or March Madness) is really good for fans and the sport, but when you look at it from a selfish perspective, you might have to admit it could benefit Syracuse.....what do you think?