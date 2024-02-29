Syracuse women’s basketball: ACC announces 2024-25 and 2025-26 conference matchups

While there is still plenty of season left to go for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball, we’ve officially received our first look at what the ACC slate will look like for the program over the next two years.

The ACC released the in-conference matchups for Syracuse and the rest of the ACC for both the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons on Tuesday afternoon. The Orange will play 18 total games versus the ACC each year. Syracuse’s only home-and-home series over the next two seasons is against Boston College. The current home matchups slated for the 2024-25 season will flip into road games the following season (and vice versa).

Here’s a breakdown of Syracuse’s matchups versus the new-look ACC over the next two years:

2024-25

Home Only - SMU, Pitt, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia, Notre Dame

Away Only - Cal, Stanford, Florida State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia Tech, Louisville

Home and Away - Boston College

2025-26

Home Only - Cal, Stanford, Florida State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia Tech and Louisville

Away Only - SMU, Pitt, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia, Notre Dame

Home and Away - Boston College

For every two seasons, Syracuse will only need to travel to the Pacific Time Zone once, the ACC announced. Syracuse will notably travel to the West Coast to face both Cal and Stanford on the road and face SMU at home in 2024-25. All three of Cal, Stanford and SMU joined the ACC last fall.

Keep in mind the ACC also confirmed that the top-15 teams in the conference will be eligible for the ACC Tournament beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Dates and tip-off times for in-conference games in the 2024-25 season will be announced in the early fall, according to the ACC.

There will definitely be plenty to break down regarding the new ACC slate at a later date, especially with the Orange currently in the hunt for top-16 seeding in the NCAA Tournament. For now, let’s hear your early thoughts on Syracuse’s in-conference schedule for the next two years.