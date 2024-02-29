Syracuse men’s basketball: 2024-25 conference matchups are set

While Adrian Autry will have a chance to build his first non-conference schedule for the fall, the Syracuse Orange were just told their conference slate along with the rest of the ACC.

With three new teams now in the mix, SU’s first iteration of All-Coastal Conference play looks like this:

Home Only - Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

Away Only - Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Home and Away - Boston College, Notre Dame, and Pittsburgh

The new schedule format still has 20 conference games and features two permanent home-&-home matchups (presumably BC and Pitt), a third, rotating home-&-home, and seven straight home and straight away games each.

SU will definitely be racking up travel miles next season as they’ll travel to California twice, Dallas for SMU, and Florida twice for the ‘Noles and Hurricanes. BC, FSU, the U, UVA, and VT all also have to play at both new west coast opponents - hopefully the schedule will allow everyone to knock out the two in one trip.

On the bright side, Duke and UNC are both home games only, as are NC State and Wake Forest, so the ‘Cuse can avoid those dreaded trips to Tobacco Road.

What are your thoughts on the schedule?