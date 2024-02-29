Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange drop another overtime crusher, 14-13, in Top-10 clash with Army

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team came up on the short end of another intense battle in their series against the Army Black Knights on Wednesday night in the JMA Dome, falling, 14-13, in overtime to drop to 4-2 on the season.

The game was everything we’ve come to expect from this rivalry with a physical, back-and-forth affair that was tight all the way through and ended dramatically.

Eight different times, the game was tied, the last of which was perpetrated by Owen Hiltz knotting the game at 13-13 with 2:28 to play in the fourth.

A last-second save by Will Mark sent the game to overtime, where the Orange won the opening face-off but failed to get a decent look at cage on their possession. It looked as though a great play on the ride was going to save the day, but after causing a turnover, Christian Mulé’s shot from near midfield on an empty net missed everything and gave Army possession back.

The Black Knights took full advantage when Jackson Eicher rolled away from a double team and scored the game winner to end the drama and give Army their third straight win in the series over SU.

While ‘Cuse has been attempting to climb back up the mountain of college lacrosse the last few years, and making certain progress, they are still missing one of the final key components to becoming a top-flight team once again: the ability to make plays down the stretch to win these types of games.

It’s not that they haven’t been able to do it at all, with the primary example being the North Carolina win last season. However, for the most part, they have come up short in these situations in recent years against the top ranked teams. It’s great that they’ve been competitive with them, just as they were with both Maryland and Army in recent weeks, but overtime losses are still losses. Gary Gait and his boys still need to prove they can make winning plays down the stretch and in the clutch to win tight ball games.

And this was about as tight as one game can be. Syracuse outshot Army, 51-47, with the Cadets barely winning the face-off battle, 16-15. They also just scratched ahead in the ground ball game, 31-30. Army turned it over 15 times to ‘Cuse’s 13, and both goalies made 11 saves apiece. All of that added up to a 14-13 final score.

Perhaps the biggest culprit of the Orange not making enough plays to win came in the one statistical area in which they actually had a distinct advantage in this game: the extra man.

SU’s power play unit has been a massive letdown so far this season, going 9-of-25 (36 percent) after having a 56.5 percent success rate last year. This game was maybe their worst yet. ‘Cuse held a 5-1 advantage in man-up opportunities over Army, but were only able to go 1-of-5 on those chances. Army’s a great defensive team, but this unit is capable of much better than what they’ve been so far this season.

With the SU 6-on-6 offense looking to attack the opposing short sticks as much as possible, a trio of Orange players led the charge with hat tricks. Christian Mulé (3G, 1A) was the team’s leading scorer with his four points, while Sam English (3G) and Jackson Birtwistle (3G) followed with three each. English had his best game in a ‘Cuse uniform with a first half hat trick on some wonderful individual dodges, but that dried up after halftime.

Finn Thomson (1G, 1A) and Michael Leo (1G, 1A) each had a goal and an assist, and Owen Hiltz (1G) and Luke Rhoa (1G) each added a goal. Joey Spallina (2A) had one of his worst college games. While he did have two assists, he didn’t score a goal and was held completely in check by AJ Pilate as the Orange attacked their shortie matchups. Joey also had four turnovers, all of which were passes picked out of the air by Army defenders.

The Orange will look to get back on track this weekend when they host High Point for the final of seven home games to begin the season. The game is set for this Saturday, March 2 at 5 PM on ACC Network Extra.