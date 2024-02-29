Syracuse men’s basketball: Our final “Clap and Sit” update of the 2023-24 season

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team capped off its regular season in the Dome with an 84-71 win against Virginia Tech on Tuesday. In his first year at the helm, Adrian Autry led the Orange to a 14-2 record on their home court, SU’s best record in six seasons.

With the games at the JMA Wireless Dome coming to a close, it’s only fitting that we update our “Clap and Sit” tracker one last time. Syracuse fans rose to their feet 32 times this year, once at the beginning of each half, waiting for one of their beloved Orangemen to tally the first basket. Here’s the full breakdown of who thrived to get SU on the board:

First Half

It was a close race towards the end, but Chris Bell prevailed as the inaugural Clap-and-Sit-first-half champion with four baskets. Syracuse’s top three-point shooter, the sophomore fittingly knocked down four triples in the first half against Colgate, Cornell, Boston College and North Carolina to secure the top spot.

Judah Mintz held the lead into the new year with two points through SU’s first seven games, but only picked up one in the last nine (Notre Dame). His jumper against the Irish was a big one though, ending an over two-minute scoreless streak following three empty possessions.

The biggest contributor as of late was Maliq Brown. He was involved in four of the last five first-half first baskets, scoring two while assisting on a pair. Brown struck first for the Orange earlier this week against the Hokies and also got the ball rolling with a dunk versus Clemson. The slam was the only dunk for a first basket all season in either half and was the second-quickest score of the year.

Maliq’s slam to start the game! pic.twitter.com/wZydUeXOSQ — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 10, 2024

Syracuse clocked in at an average of one minute and 10 seconds to score in the first half. Naheem McLeod set the bar high with a 10-second score in the Orange’s opener against New Hampshire, ironically the fastest mark all year. The slowest first bucket came last month versus Miami where Brown broke the ice at the 17:23 mark.

Second Half

Wow. A five-way tie for first! Like the first-half analysis, Mintz also held the early advantage, making three straight layups against LSU, Cornell and Niagara. Brown then scored first for the Orange in three of the next four, and Bell followed the same pattern after that. J.J. Starling and Justin Taylor each made their third first-baskets in the final two games to secure the five-way split.

While Syracuse spread the ball around, it was laser-focused on driving to the paint for its first basket. The Orange came out of the locker room and scored first on layups in their first 10 contests. Five different players scratched the scoresheet, highlighted by two and-1’s from Mintz and Starling.

The time it took to make a shot was nearly identical to the first half, averaging one minute and 15 seconds in the second. Colgate gave SU its toughest defensive challenge, holding the Orange scoreless for nearly four minutes until McLeod broke the spell.

But Autry had his squad fine-tuned by the end of the campaign. In its final four contests, Syracuse converted its first basket in 53 seconds or less, drastically cutting down its average. Bell nailed a key triple to open the second-half scoring against UNC, putting the Orange up 45-42 in what would become their biggest upset of the season. Most recently, Starling sunk a three-ball versus VT 40 seconds in, extending SU’s lead to 21.

That’s a wrap for this year’s “Clap-and-Sit” tracker. The countdown is on for Syracuse’s home opener next year, where its passionate fans will stand up and clap until a made basket once again.