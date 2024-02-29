Syracuse women’s basketball: weekly TNIAAM awards, Bracketology and ACC updates for February 29th

With just one game left in the regular season, the #19 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (23-5, 13-4) currently sits on the inside track for both the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. But the fun isn’t over yet.

The Orange started the week off with officially locking down a double-bye for next week’s conference tournament, putting the team already in the ACC Quarterfinals. Additionally, Syracuse remains just on the outside of a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning the fight to host the first few rounds of the postseason is still in play.

It’s a quiet but important week for the Orange. For the final time this year, here’s your weekly look at Syracuse women’s basketball.

The Orange this week and next week

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Wednesday, February 28.

The Orange went 1-1 this past week, first falling to Duke 58-45 at home (Syracuse’s first loss since February 1) before responding with a late comeback versus Pittsburgh in a 63-53 win on “Senior Day.”

Watch the highlights from today's come from behind win over Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/eCF5vEFplF — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) February 25, 2024

Syracuse will only play in one game this week — a Thursday night matchup in Raleigh versus the #12 NC State Wolfpack. It will be the Orange’s seventh game this year versus an ACC team ranked top-15 in the AP poll. The Orange will know their final seeding for the ACC Tournament once all the in-conference games conclude on Sunday.

The Fair All-Time Points Tracker

This past weekend, Dyaisha Fair moved into sole possession of fifth place on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. Fair will enter Thursday’s game with 3,302 career points in 149 total games, and she would need 92 points to pass Jackie Stiles for fourth all-time.

NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list Name Total Points All-Time Career Scoring Name Total Points All-Time Career Scoring Caitlin Clark 3,650 1st Kelsey Plum 3,527 2nd Kelsey Mitchell 3,402 3rd Jackie Stiles 3,393 4th Dyaisha Fair 3,302 5th Brittney Griner 3,283 6th

The TNIAAM Orange Player of the Week

This week’s winner(s): Dyaisha Fair and Sophie Burrows

Even with Syracuse’s sluggish offense performance this past week (particularly against Duke), Fair still averaged 22.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game versus the Blue Devils and Panthers. Fair was also the only player for Syracuse to score at least 20 points in both games, and of course, there’s her accolade of moving into fifth all-time in scoring.

We’re also giving a shoutout here to Sophie Burrows, who notches her second TNIAAM Player of the Week nod. No one for the Orange really had a strong game on paper this week, but Burrows responded from an 0/4 performance versus Duke with 11 points on 3/4 shooting from three off the bench against the Panthers. When Syracuse’s shooting was in a slump, Burrows made timely shots just when the Pitt game looked out of reach.

TNIAAM Player of the Week tracker: Dyaisha Fair x9, Georgia Woolley x3, Alyssa Latham x2, Alaina Rice x2, Saniaa Wilson x1, Sophie Burrows x2, Kyra Wood x1, Kennedi Perkins x1

Bracketology and AP Poll Update

Note: Latest projections from ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated as of Tuesday, February 27.

For the second consecutive week, Syracuse remains a projected five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update which was released on Tuesday morning. A top-16 seed is certainly still in play, and Syracuse will have plenty of opportunities to boost its resume over the next few weeks.

With one week to go in the regular season, we've secured a double bye in the 2024 @accwbb Tournament. pic.twitter.com/ujbSTWK3aw — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) February 26, 2024

Syracuse moved down two spots in this week’s AP poll but remains ranked in the top-20. The Orange will enter their regular season finale ranked 44th in the NET.

ACC power rankings and a look around the conference

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Wednesday, February 28.

Syracuse currently sits at second overall in the ACC heading into Thursday’s action, but final seeding remains up in the air given how close the top of the standings are. The Orange are locked into a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament no matter what happens between now and the end of Sunday.

Here are the updated standings in the ACC as of Wednesday night:

Updated 2023-2024 ACC Women’s Basketball Standings ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record Virginia Tech. 1 1 14-2 23-4 Syracuse 2 2 13-4 23-5 NC State 3 3 11-5 23-5 Notre Dame 4 6 11-5 21-6 Louisville 5 4 11-5 22-7 Florida State 6 5 11-5 20-8 Duke 7 8 10-6 18-9 North Carolina 8 7 10-6 18-10 Miami 9 9 7-9 17-10 Virginia 10 11 6-10 14-13 Georgia Tech. 11 10 6-11 15-14 Clemson 12 12 4-12 11-17 Boston College 13 13 3-13 11-18 Pittsburgh 14 14 2-14 8-21 Wake Forest 15 15 2-14 6-22

Here are this week’s ACC games to keep an eye on as seeding for the ACC Tournament stars to get finalized: