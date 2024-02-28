Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange offense starting to find an identity

For a long time this season it appeared that the Syracuse Orange defense would have to carry an inefficient offense. In the last couple of weeks that has changed dramatically and Syracuse’s latest wins have been reliant on an electric offense.

At it’s worst, the Syracuse halfcourt offense features a lot of possessions with four players standing and watching one teammate try to go it alone. However, we’ve seen less and less of that lately as Adrian Autry and his coaching staff might be finding their groove with this roster.

In the last five games, the Orange are 4-1 and have scored 86, 60, 87, 88, and 84 points (we won’t talk about the points allowed right now). They are doing it by focusing on what they do best, which is mostly attacking the basket.

As this shot chart from CBB Analytics shows, the Orange offense has been thriving inside the paint taking 55% of their field goal attempts inside the lane. What’s helped them make these forays into the paint more productive has been tweaks in the system. Instead of relying solely on a high ball screen from Maliq Brown, Syracuse has utilized more hand-offs between Judah Mintz, JJ Starling and Quadir Copeland. This has allowed them to get the ball already heading towards the basket and is especially useful when Copeland has a mismatch.

Helping create more room down the lane has been Chris Bell’s shooting from the corners. Even after a tough 1-8 performance last night, Bell is shooting 18-37 from 3 during this stretch. His ability hit shots early has opponents making sure defenders don’t leave him alone, which takes away help on the drives.

There has also been more movement from players in halfcourt sets. Against Notre Dame, Justin Taylor scored on several backdoor cuts. Players are looking for Maliq Brown at the high post and the wings have used some subtle movement to create space like on this play from last night.

While this isn’t a lot of motion, you can see that Taylor and Carey moving through the lane forces their defenders to turn from the ball. Mintz slides down the wing a couple steps and pulls his defender to the corner so that Copeland can make his move towards the pant. When he sees his defender cheat towards Copeland, Cuffe slides away just enough to create separation for a clean catch and shoot.

Syracuse has compiled 71 assists during this stretch, which is slightly above their season average. The emphasis on making the extra pass has been enabled by players not being so stationary on the court. Making the defense move often leads to opportunities to attack and the Orange have to keep up this approach on offense as they push towards the post-season.