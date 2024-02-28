Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the win over Virginia Tech

Once again the Syracuse Orange ran out to a big lead only to watch their opponent chip away in the second half. Last night, Syracuse held the Virginia Tech Hokies from completing the comeback as they showed some poise in the final four minutes to earn an 84-71 win.

Here are three takeaways from the final Dome game of the season.

Bench support

It was a 15-13 game with 10 minutes to play in the first half when Adrian Autry came out of the TV timeout with Quadir Copeland, Kyle Cuffe, and Peter Carey joining Judah Mintz and Justin Taylor on the floor. That group helped spur a 16-9 run over the next five minutes as the Orange gained control of the game. Copeland had 8 points in the first half while Cuffe chipped in five points and while Peter Carey didn’t accumulate a stat other than a foul, he kept a couple of rebounds alive. The group which struggled against Notre Dame extended the lead and let the Orange close the half on a strong note.

Second half woes

In the opening half, the Orange were active helping on the interior while not leaving the Hokies shooters open. That changed in the second half as the Orange were slow to help and did inexplicable things like both Maliq Brown and Copeland leaving Lynn Kidd alone after having him double-teamed. The Hokies focused on driving the ball into the paint and the Orange’s lack of rim protection was evident.

Syracuse also didn’t help themselves with several missed layups and unforced errors. It’s a young team, but they need to understand when to take the simple play. Sometimes the best way to help your defense is to keep scoring as the Orange finally did down the final five minutes when they scored on four of five possessions.

Judah’s Farewell?

Before the game Quadir Copeland posted a photo of he and Mintz with the caption “The Last Dance”. If this was Judah’s final home game in the JMA Dome, he went out with a bang. Judah played the full 40 minutes and scored 29 points while handing out 6 assists. He was 10-17 from the field and 9-9 from the foul line as he was able to help the Orange hold off the Hokies. Mintz scored 7 of Syracuse’s last 11 points and was crucial in securing a win the Orange absolutely had to have.

It’s too early to know his future plans, but Syracuse fans were treated to a wonderful display to cap a 14-2 home record for Adrian Autry’s squad.