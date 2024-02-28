Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Army preview and game thread

One of the longest running and most frequent rivalries in program history is back on the schedule tonight as the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team will play host to the Army Black Knights for an intense NYS showdown.

The series is back on after a one-year hiatus, and ‘Cuse will be looking for their first win against the US Military Academy since 2020 having suffered back-to-back losses in ‘21 and ‘22.

This is SU’s second Top 10 matchup of the year, meaning they’re looking for their first signature win against an Army team ranked No. 5 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. The Orange are ranked No. 7 this week.

The game is set for a 6 PM face-off and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Another Top-10 battle at the Dome, according to the media.



#⃣7⃣ Syracuse vs. #⃣5⃣ Army West Point

Wednesday | 6 p.m. | JMA Dome



All-time series : 70th meeting; Army leads, 42-27

: 70th meeting; Army leads, 42-27 Last meeting : Army W, 17-13, on March 2, 2022

: Army W, 17-13, on March 2, 2022 Army last year : 13-4 overall, 7-1 Patriot; lost to Penn State, 10-9, in NCAA Quarterfinals

: 13-4 overall, 7-1 Patriot; lost to Penn State, 10-9, in NCAA Quarterfinals Army this year: 3-0 overall, 0-0 Patriot

The Orange and Black Knights first met on the lacrosse field in 1921, and over the years it has become an exercise in intense, nail-biting competition. Eight of the last 12 games in the series have been decided by two goals or fewer, including five by a single goal.

Scouting Army

Army’s off to a great start this year winning their first three games. They won a one-goal game over UMass to open the season before impressively beating Rutgers by nine in their second game. Over the weekend, they easily defeated Mercer to move to 3-0.

They were picked to win the league in the Patriot League preseason poll, garnering 14 of 15 first-place votes in the process. They also had the most players selected to the preseason team with five.

Three of those selections play on offense in attacker Reese Burek, midfielder Jacob Morin and midfielder Evan Plunkett.

Burek is tied for the team lead in points (10) and leads the team in assists (7), while Morin and Plunkett are both tied for third on the team with seven points each. Attacker Jackson Eicher is the other player tied for the team lead in points and leads them in goals (8) on the young season.

One of the most important and dangerous players on the team is Will Coletti, the Patriot League preseason FOGO of the year. Coletti finished last year 10th in the nation in win percentage, and he’s off to an even better start this year. He’s won 49-of-69 for a .710 success rate, and has thrown in three goals and two assists, as well.

It’s going to be a heck of a battle at the dot tonight. Hopefully the Orange’s advantage will be the dual threat nature of Mason Kohn and John Mullen wearing down Coletti, who’s more of a solo act on restarts for the Cadets.

The final Army player who made the preseason team is defender AJ Pilate, also the league’s selection for preseason defensive player of the year after winning the award for real at the end of last season. An All-American, Pilate is one of the elite cover defenders in the game and should be a fascinating matchup to watch should he be guarding Joey Spallina.

It’s almost always a tight one when Syracuse and Army battle, and with both teams ranked in the top-seven, we’re looking at a big-time atmosphere with a huge win on the line in this one.