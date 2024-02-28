TNIAAM Reacts: What are your ACC Tournament predictions for Syracuse?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re a couple days away from March and the Madness that follows so we want to know what you think about Syracuse Basketball heading into the ACC Tournament.

Last night’s win over Virginia Tech might get Adrian Autry’s squad out of the 8/9 game. How far in the ACC Tournament will Syracuse Men’s Basketball advance? Do you them being knocked out in the Second Round, or the Quarterfinal. Do you see them making the Semifinals or Championship game?

Syracuse women’s basketball has locked up a double-bye so how far in the ACC Tournament will Felisha Legette-Jack’s team go- Quarterfinal, Semifinals, or Championship game?

March also brings us Fran Brown’s first spring practice as Syracuse Football Head Coach. Will you be watching the Syracuse Football spring game in the Dome, on the ACC Network, or are you still waiting for the Orange to prove something?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/6M6TFD/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.