Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Tech Hokies

The Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8) look to get their third win in a row when the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9) visit the Dome for a critical game between two teams with post-season hopes.
Tip-off is at 7:00 on ESPNU and before the game starts here’s what you might have missed:
- James took a look at possible ACC Tournament seeding
- Finn wrote about Chris Bell’s recent hot shooting
- We’ve got our things to watch in today’s game
- Finally here are the predictions for tonight’s regular season home finale (is this tweet some possible fore-shadowing?)
Last Dome Game Day! pic.twitter.com/U1m90U3Ybg— Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 27, 2024
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
