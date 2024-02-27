 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Tech Hokies

It’s the last home game of the 2024 season.....

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
Notre Dame v Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8) look to get their third win in a row when the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9) visit the Dome for a critical game between two teams with post-season hopes.

Tip-off is at 7:00 on ESPNU and before the game starts here’s what you might have missed:

Before the game tips off, catch up on the stories you might have missed the last two days.

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...