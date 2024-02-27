Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Tech Hokies

The Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8) look to get their third win in a row when the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9) visit the Dome for a critical game between two teams with post-season hopes.

Tip-off is at 7:00 on ESPNU and before the game starts here’s what you might have missed:

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!