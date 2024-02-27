Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Virginia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8) have an important game for ACC Tournament seeding and post-season implications when the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9) visit the Dome for a 7:00 game on ESPNU.

Here’s what we think will happen:

Kevin: Syracuse 79, Virginia Tech 76

The Syracuse perimeter defense needs to tighten up in this one, but I think the ability of the Orange to get to the rim will be the difference. This should be another opportunity for Quadir Copeland and Judah Mintz to get to the basket early and often. With that happening, shots will open up for JJ Starling and Chris Bell. The Hokies have shooters, but they turn the ball over and aren’t a strong rebounding group. If the Orange can keep them from getting hot from deep, they should get the win.

Max: Syracuse 72, Virginia Tech 66

These two teams are trending in opposite directions. Virginia Tech has struggled mightily on the road as of late, dropping its last four games by an average of 11.5 points. On the other hand, the Orange are seeking their 14th home win for first time in six years. Neither team can rebound well, and while VT holds the shooting advantage, SU commits fewer turnovers and has a much more active defense. The Hokies can’t rely on their outside shot against a tough Orange team that’ll squeak out another Dome win.

Finn: Syracuse 76, Virginia Tech 74

As Kevin mentioned, this should be a game where the Cuse offense can feast inside. Virginia Tech has allowed opponents to score on 322 of 631 shots inside the arc this season (51%) and lacks elite rim protection or shot-blocking on the interior. Expect the Orange to be aggressive in attacking an interior defense that frequently only features one or two players over 6-foot-9 (Lynn Kidd and Robbie Beran). I expect plenty of easy buckets to lead the Orange to a close win.

Dom: Syracuse 76, Virginia Tech 71

For the Orange, crashing the boards and avoiding cold streaks on offense will be the x-factors for this one. The home crowd should create an environment where momentum-swinging plays can really be felt. Mintz and Starling will see plenty of looks around the rim, and the rest of the team should be able to support where needed. Should the Orange keep their turnovers to a low and prevent too many easy looks on offense for the Hokies, Syracuse can squeak by with the win at home.

Szuba: Virginia Tech 77, Syracuse 74

This is as close to must-win territory as Syracuse has been in all season. But Virginia Tech is a talented offensive team and I’m not sure if Syracuse can summon the defensive stops needed to earn the victory. Hunter Cattoor is as good as any shooter in the league and Sean Pedulla represents trouble for Syracuse in ball screen coverage. Plus, Kidd and Mylyjael Poteat figure to be a matchup problems for the Orange down low. Syracuse will be able to score behind Mintz and Starling but ultimately Virginia Tech’s offense will be too hot to handle as the Syracuse defense just can’t answer the bell.

