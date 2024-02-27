Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair jumps to fifth all-time in D1 women’s basketball career scoring

After a 23-point performance versus the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sunday, Syracuse Orange women’s basketball guard Dyaisha Fair immortalized herself into the top-five on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half versus Pitt, Fair drove through traffic for a crafty right-handed layup which moved her into sole possession of fifth place on the all-time scoring list, passing Baylor center Brittney Griner. With the Orange trailing by 11 points late in the third quarter, Fair erupted for 15 points in the 4th quarter alone to push her to 3,302 career points in 149 total games.

Here’s the view from the broadcast when Fair cemented herself into the women’s basketball history books:

The milestone serves as a culmination of how much Fair has progressed throughout this season, her second with the Orange after transferring from the Buffalo Bulls to reunite with head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Through 28 games this year, Fair is averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals in 37.1 minutes per game. For context, Fair is scoring 7.8 more points per game than the Orange’s second-best scorer, Georgia Woolley.

Fair’s scoring average this season is also currently 1.9 points per game more than it was in 2022-2023 (19.9 points per game). In particular, she’s been incredibly productive versus the ACC this year. Fair is averaging 23.6 points per game in 17 games against ACC opponents and has scored less than 21 points in a game just three times since January 7.

On January 14, Fair became the first Syracuse basketball player (men’s or women’s) and the first ACC player in conference history to reach 3,000 career points. She became the 16th Division I women’s basketball player to reach the 3,000-point milestone, and nearly six weeks later, Fair now sits fifth all-time in scoring.

There is still a very slight chance Fair could pass Missouri State guard Jackie Stiles for fourth all-time in scoring, but the Syracuse guard would need 92 points to pass her. Syracuse will play its regular season finale on Thursday versus NC State and could play as many as three games in the upcoming ACC Tournament should the Orange really go on a run next week. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark currently sits first all-time in scoring, followed by Washington guard Kelsey Plum and Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Regarding this milestone, it’s important to look at the context. Yes, in the current top-ten of the all-time women’s basketball career scoring list, Fair’s 149 games are the most anyone has played (when you look at the top-five, Fair has played at least 10 more games than anyone else).

However, it’s also essential to consider how unfathomable Fair’s productive has been when you consider her height. At 5’5”, Fair is the shortest player in the top-five of the all-time women’s basketball career scoring list by three inches (Plum, Mitchell and Stiles are 5’8” while Clark is 6’0”). Additionally, Fair needed 149 games to pass Griner, who played in 148 career games, for fifth all-time. In terms of games played, Fair is really not that far behind when you compare her numbers to the rest of the field.

And of course, Fair’s decision to return for her fifth collegiate season certainly played a factor in Syracuse playing one of its best regular seasons in program history.

After the win over Pitt, this year’s Orange tied program records for most overall regular season wins in a single season and most in-conference wins in a single season. After being projected to finish ninth in the ACC in the preseason poll, Syracuse currently sits in second place in the conference standings with a week in the regular season remaining.

It’s been a historic campaign for Fair this season, and she has certainly placed herself in elite company when it comes to best players in Syracuse women’s basketball history.