Syracuse Olympic sports update for February 27th

It’s been a few weeks since we’ve given you a Syracuse Orange Olympic sports update, so let’s catch up.

Women’s Ice Hockey (7-24-3, 4-14-2)

The Orange wrapped up their season going 2-5-1 over the final eight games, but four of the losses were by one goal. Darci Johal led the team with 13 goals and 24 points. Goalie Allie Kelly ended the year with a Syracuse record 1130 saves in net.

Rachel Teslak was selected to the All-CHA First Team on defense. Teslak registered 22 points on the season and was credited with 44 blocked shots. We’ll see how head coach Britni Smith replenishes the roster for her third season at the helm.

Women’s Tennis (7-2, 2-1)

The Orange just split their weekend series as they defeated Clemson 4-3 and lost to Georgia Tech by the same score.

Viktoria Kanapatskaya is undefeated in ACC play so far as Syracuse is 12-6 in singles competition through the first three dual matches. Where the Orange need to improve is in doubles where they are 1-6 in ACC play. The team of Miyuka Kimoto and Shiori Ito has the only win so far.

The Orange will be on the road this weekend as they travel to face Duke and North Carolina.

Softball (8-6, 0-0)

The Orange had jumped out to a strong start, but will have to bounce back after an 1-3 weekend in Monroe. Louisiana.

Syracuse has been led by the pitching of Lindsey Hendrix and hitting of Angel Jasso. Hendrix is 5-0 over six starts with a 1.73 ERA. Jasso has started off with a .489 batting average, 1.297 OPS and 14 RBIs. Taylor Posner has supplied the power with 5 homers and 20 RBIs early on in 2024.

Taylor had herself a . pic.twitter.com/7LdAglPnJI — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) February 24, 2024

Next weekend will see the Orange open their ACC campaign with a three game series at Duke.