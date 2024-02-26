Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange clinch double-bye for upcoming ACC Tournament

Following a double-digit win over Pittsburgh (and other results from across the ACC this weekend), the #17 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team on Sunday night officially secured a double-bye for the 2024 ACC Tournament.

The Orange defeated the Panthers 63-53 on Sunday afternoon to move to 13-4 versus the ACC this year, and after the rest of Sunday’s in-conference games played out, Syracuse ended up with guaranteed top-four seed status in the upcoming conference tournament with a week in the regular season left to go.

This year will mark just the second time Syracuse has finished a regular season with a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament. The Orange last finished top-four in the ACC during the 2015-2016 season, where the program was a three-seed and advanced to the 2016 ACC Championship.

With one week to go in the regular season, we've secured a double bye in the 2024 @accwbb Tournament. pic.twitter.com/ujbSTWK3aw — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) February 26, 2024

At 24-5 overall and 13-4 versus the ACC, Syracuse is currently sitting comfortably in second place in the conference as of Sunday night. Both #6 NC State (23-5, 11-5) and #19 Notre Dame (11-5, 21-5) sit two games back in the win column and one in the loss column when you look solely at conference record. The same can be said for both #20 Louisville (22-7, 11-5) and Florida State (20-8, 11-5).

However, this is where things get interesting: up next for the #17 Orange is a road matchup versus the Wolfpack, meaning that a loss for Syracuse could easily reduce its lead in the standings. On the final day of the ACC regular season (March 3), the Orange will have off and have to watch how the rest of the conference plays out to determine their final seeding for the ACC Tournament.

Beating Pitt also meant that this year’s Syracuse team tied two current program records — most overall regular season wins in a single season (23) and most in-conference wins in a single season (13). For context: prior to this year, Syracuse reached 13 wins or more versus its conference just twice in program history (the 1987-1988 season in the Big East and the 2015-2016 season in the ACC).

Moving forward, Syracuse is locked in to one of the top four spots in the ACC. This year’s conference tournament will take place between March 6 and March 10 in Greensboro. The Orange will start this year’s tournament off in the quarterfinals, which will be played on March 8.

The final bracket for the ACC Tournament should be finalized by Sunday evening, and we’ll of course have constant coverage over the next few weeks with March quickly approaching.