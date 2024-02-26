ACC men’s basketball power rankings: Wake Forest takes a big leap forward

It’s getting down to crunch time in the college basketball season. Can the Syracuse Orange finish strong? What can we do about all these ACC media narratives? Well, that’s a bit complicated, so thankfully putting together this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings is a lot easier.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3)

That’s a solid road win that UNC was able to grind out in Charlottesville. No one should be surprised that Cormac Ryan played well in honor of his former AAU teammate Tommy Jefferson.

2. Duke Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4)

Duke did the ACC a solid by fumbling away possessions down the stretch. I know we’re supposed to be outraged by court storming, but just develop a conference protocol and protect the players. Have the referees trained to use discretion to facilitate this. I mean if they went to sidelines in this situation- they could have gotten both teams off the floor before the clock hit 0.0

3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6)

That’s the win Wake needed and if they can avoid a bad loss, they should be NCAA bound. (Sorry for that jinx Deacon fans)

4. Clemson Tigers (19-8, 9-7)

Creeping back up towards being the 5 seed that everyone picks to be upset in the first round. How much would we love to see a Clemson-Cornell opening round game? Brad Brownell’s got it

5. Virginia Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6)

So much for that win streak and now Virginia is sitting right smack in the middle of the bubble. We’re also seeing some questions about Tony Bennett’s coaching which just goes to show you how little time a National title buys you these days.

6. Pittsburgh Panthers (18-9, 9-7)

A 5-3 road record in ACC play has Pitt thinking about dancing, but it still looks like they will need to make a run in DC to get there.

7. Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8)

Adrian Autry needs to convince his team that new rules mean they play a first half followed by another first half. The Orange had 104 first-half points and were +35 in two games last week....we’re not going to share the 2nd half numbers.

8. NC State Wolfpack (17-10, 9-7)

DJ Horne should be a first-team All-ACC selection this year, but it sure feels like he’s going to get squeezed out.

9. Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 8-8)

Look it’s not our place to point out to Kiyan Anthony that both FSU and Indiana are underachievers this year, but we’re still going to mention it.

10. Boston College Eagles (15-12, 6-10)

BC stumbled this week and they host Virginia and Pitt, who are both desperate. The quest for .500 is going to come right down to the wire.

11. Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9)

Blew out Virginia and followed up with a double-digit loss at Pitt. We’ll see which version of the Hokies makes it to the Dome tomorrow night.

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17, 5-11)

They had their three game win streak snapped by the Orange, but Markus Burton showed he should probably get more ACC ROY votes.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-16, 5-12)

Damon Stoudamire must be a fan of Major League because after he vowed to be better when “he got his guys there”, the Yellow Jackets went on the road to win at Miami.

14. Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9)

Suddenly Mario Cristobal’s season looks a lot better.

15. Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13)

We don’t know how Kenny Payne survived the season.

Ok, what did we get wrong this week?