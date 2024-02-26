Syracuse track and field: Jaheem Hayles’ win highlights ACC Indoor Championships

The Syracuse Orange indoor track and field teams competed in the ACC Indoor Championships over the weekend in Boston.

Syracuse came back with one individual win as senior hurdler Jaheem Hayles took the 60m hurdles title in a time of 7.65. It was the fastest time of the season for Hayles as he won his first ACC Championship. That time ties Hayles for 12th fastest in the country and should get him officially invited to compete in the NCAA Indoor Track Championships in Boston in two weeks.

The Orange depth was on display in the 60m hurdles as Anthony Vasquez (5th), Emmanuel Joseph (7th) and Naseem Smith (8th) all scored in the event. This quartet scored 17 of Syracuse’s 26 points at the meet. The other Orange scorers were:

Trei Thorogood: 4th in the 200m dash in a time of 21.13

Perry Mackinnon: 6th in the 5000m run in a time of 13:53

Benne Anderson: 8th in the mile in a time of 4:00.84

The men finished 10th in the team competition as the North Carolina Tar Heels won the men’s title.

For the Syracuse women, freshman Taleea Buxton was 5th in the 60m hurdles in a season-best time of 8.38 seconds. Distance runner Savannah Roark scored in two events. First, she was 7th in the 5000m in a time of 16:14.95 and then she took 5th in the 3000m in a personal-best time of 9:07.

The women were 15th in the team competition, which was won by the Virginia Tech Hokies. Hopefully future phases of the Lally Complex project will upgrade the indoor track facility to a suitable level for a P4 program.