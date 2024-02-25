Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Pittsburgh

If you can believe it, the #17 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (22-5, 12-4) will play its final regular season home game on Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-20, 2-13). Coming off a tough thirteen-point loss to Duke in the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, the Orange are hoping to finish their 2023-2024 regular season campaign with a statement home win on “Senior Day.”

Syracuse has won five of its last six games and will look to come out more on the aggressive, especially with NCAA Tournament hosting privileges still on the line.

Pittsburgh has lost seven of its last eight games, but the Panthers a week ago beat Clemson on the road by 15 points. Last season, Pitt finished with a 10-20 overall record (3-15 versus the ACC).

Tip-off between the Orange and the Panthers is at 2 p.m. EST in the Dome. The game will also be available for stream on the ACC Network+.

Here’s what to watch for:

The offense reviving itself: Syracuse is coming off a game where it scored a season-low 45 points and shot just 25% from the field. Pitt doesn’t nearly as much defensive upside as Duke did on Thursday. The Panthers give up the fifth-most points in the ACC and currently sit with the second-worst scoring offense in the conference (nearly seven points less than Miami, who is third-worst). Syracuse’s offense will need to find itself with the upcoming schedule only getting tougher from here. Pressure on the glass: The other killer for the Orange in their last game was rebounding across the board. On offense, Syracuse was mostly limited to one shot per possession while Duke dominated the offensive glass for extra points. Pitt does rank as a middle of the pack rebounding team in the ACC, so the Orange will need to do a better job battling on the boards. Fair’s soon-to-be historic moment: Dyaisha Fair only needs five points to move into fifth on the fifth on the all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. Tomorrow should have a pretty vibrant home crowd, and there’s a universe where this is realistically Fair’s last game in the Dome (should Syracuse not clinch a top-16 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament). There’s still time to show up and see one of the most productive players in recent memory for the program.

#17 Syracuse versus Pittsburgh preview by the numbers

All-time: Syracuse is 52-16 all-time versus Pitt dating back to the 1979-1980 season, including a 27-5 record all-time at home. The Orange have notably won 25 straight games versus the Panthers (Syracuse’s last loss was in the 2005-2006 season).

Last matchup: The Orange swept the Panthers last season, winning at home by 18 points and on the road by 30 points.

Win/loss implications: A win maintains the status quo when it comes to Syracuse’s chances to clinch a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament and moves the team to a 14-2 record at home this year, while a loss would be the Orange’s second straight home loss and its worst defeat of the season.